PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers get support in the new iOS update

The new iOS update will include support for both the PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers.

According to The Verge, the iOS 14.5 update is rolling out to beta testers today ahead of its launch some time later this year, and among the changes included in the new update is support for both of the next-gen console controllers. Neither the PS5 nor the Xbox Series X controller is currently supported on the iPhone or iPad software, but both should soon work on Apple's devices.

Android users have been taking advantage of the new controllers for several months now, but this marks the first time that iPhone users will be able to follow suit. It's excellent news all round for Xbox fans, but unfortunately for Sony fans, it's not yet clear whether or not iOS players using the PS5 controller will be able to use the DualSense's features, like its adaptive triggers and impressive haptic feedback.

While beta testing for the new update begins today, so far there's been no official word from Apple as to when everyone else can expect to get access to iOS 14.5, which also offers dual-SIM 5G support and the ability to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch if your mask is playing havoc with your ability to use face recognition. If previous updates are anything to go by, however, you should keep a look out for the new tech arriving for your phone over the next couple of months.

Planning on getting into mobile gaming? Here are the best iPhone games you can play right now.