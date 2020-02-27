PS5 controller could feature wireless charging according to new DualShock patent

The latest PlayStation patent has given us another potential look into the design of the PS5 controller, the DualShock 5, which may allow for wireless charging via the use of an attachable adaptor when playing PS5.

As originally discovered on Reddit, Sony filed a controller patent with the World Intellectual Property Organization in the summer of last year, and the full document is now available for public viewing, complete with pictures and a detailed description of the product itself.

Read more (Image credit: Insomniac) PS5 specs – what's inside the next-generation PlayStation console?

The patent describes Sony's plans to develop "A wireless charging adapter that can snap onto a computer game controller can be inductively coupled to a charging base to wirelessly recharge a battery in the controller."

"The adapter," continues the document, "also can include keys that mirror keys on the controller so that a gamer can remove the adapter with controller from the charging base, keep the adapter on the controller, and use both the controller keys and adapter keys to control a computer game."

The accompanying images show a DualShock controller being decked with an accessory that doesn't look too dissimilar to the PlayStation Back Button attachment, suggesting wireless charging could have been a feature Sony was attempting to develop for the released device, before ditching it due to technical constraints.

Even so, with the PS5 due to launch in Holiday 2020, it's all too possible that Sony has instead managed to develop wireless DualShock charging for its next-gen console, even as PlayStation continues to stay quiet on any new details about the upcoming hardware. If true, this accessory could radically enhance our playtime, letting us enjoy games without worrying about running out of battery life in the middle of an online scuffle.

For more, check out more upcoming PS4 games for 2020 and beyond, or watch our latest episode of Dialogue Options below.