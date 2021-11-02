PS5 consoles reportedly being flown into the UK to increase supply before Christmas

PS5 consoles are reportedly being flown into the U.K. from South Korea, as Sony attempts to meet demand in the run up to Christmas.

A new report published earlier today on November 2 by The Sun claims that Sony is now using air freight to get an increased amount of PS5 stock into the U.K. The report claims that the manufacturer has chartered three Boeing 747 planes from South Korea to London over the past week, each loaded with nearly 50 pallets of PS5 consoles.

That's a hell of a lot of PS5s, to put it simply. The stock from each Boeing 747 is reportedly enough to fill 12 trucks to the brim with PS5 consoles, which were then subsequently distributed around the U.K. to various warehouses, before they're eventually sent out to local sellers.

This is the reason that there's been an increased amount of PS5 stock at retailers over the past week in the U.K., the report claims. Although this is a positive sign of things to come for PS5 stock in the U.K. as we venture closer to Christmas, it's not clear if Sony intends to charter more flights to fast-track more PS5 stock to the U.K. over the coming weeks.

A shortage of semiconductor parts worldwide has led to a scarcity in stock for various consoles over the last year, including the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and even the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, which launched just last month in October. Earlier this year in August, it was reported that Sony had secured a supply of semiconductor parts, and aimed to manufacturer over 14 million PS5 consoles over the coming year, while another report estimated that the semiconductor shortage would remain until at least 2023.