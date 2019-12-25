PS4 controller deals: get great prices on DualShocks, Razer and Nacon models

So you've decided it's time to start tracking down some cheap PS4 controller prices. That's a great idea for both local multiplayer support and making sure you always have one charged and ready to go.

We're here to steer you away from those suspiciously cheap third-party controllers we're sure you've seen on Amazon and the like. That's not to say that you should just stick with the Sony DualShock 4 (although it's one our favorites for sure) as some third-party manufacturers like Razer and Nacon come highly recommended on our roundup of the best PS4 controllers.

Some of the prices for the alternatives to the DualShock 4 come in considerably higher thanks to the extensive customization and adjustable elements. Many are aimed towards the pro/dedicated gamer looking for an edge in competitive play or maybe even for faster control inputs at critical moments in any Soulsborne type game. Our dedicated price comparison technology sweeps through all the best retailers though to track down the best PS4 controller deals so you get the best price.

The official DualShock PS4 controller

This is the original DualShock 4 PS4 controller, and it’s incredibly versatile and works with every PS4 and PS4 Pro. The design has been tweaked since the PS4 originally launched to make the thumbsticks more robust and there's now an attractive LED bar on the front of the touchpad. The standard DualShock 4 is also available in an enormous range of different colors, patterns and designs now, so you can often select that at checkout.

Razer Raiju Tournament - a great PS4 pad for eSports; ideal for shooters

For some, the official PS4 controller isn’t quite good enough. Maybe you’re looking to take part in eSports, or play online in some official tournaments. If this is the case you should consider looking at the Razer Raiju, as it offers a few features that aren’t standard on other pads. It has hair-triggers and sprung face-buttons that are more responsive and snappy than the slightly spongy versions on the official pad. On top of that, the analogue sticks are more responsive too, cutting down on any slight deadzone between pushing the stick and something happening on screen. To be clear, these are incredibly marginal improvements, but they can make all the difference to professional and tournament play. It also has mappable buttons under the pad itself, so you can program certain sequences in, handy if you’re looking to guarantee certain movesets every time you attempt them.

Nacon Asymmetric for PS4 - Xbox layout for less money

If you like the look of the Xbox-style layout on the Razer controller above but don't need the deep set of customization options or you just want a much cheaper price, then this alternative is the one to go for.

If you prefer the general layout of the standard PS4 controller as seen in the DualShock 4, then you're probably better of sticking with that one instead. As things stand today, the official Sony option is cheaper anyway.

Note: Sorry, US gamers, this version of the Nacon controller is only available in the UK and Australia.

