PS Plus Premium adds trophy support to classic games

Sony Bend has confirmed that Syphon Filter will have trophy support when it launches on the revamped PS Plus service next month. The iconic third-person shooter was first released all the way back in 1999.

Alongside the announcement is a video giving us a sneak peek at one of the game's trophies, a silver level award called "An Explosive Start". In a follow-up tweet, the developer confirmed that there's also a platinum trophy up for grabs, which is called "Excellent work, Agent."

May 19, 2022

In response to the post, Twitter user Christian Henares shared a patent filed by Sony for a system that detects and unlocks trophies in emulated games. This suggests that trophies will be added to other PS1 classics coming to PS Plus Premium, but it's not yet clear if this will be limited to certain titles only. So far, Syphon Filter is the only game with confirmed trophy support, but other titles included in the PS Plus classic games catalogue, such as Ape Escape, Mr. Driller and Tekken 2, could also see those shiny awards included.

As well as potential trophy support, Sony has said that "select" games from the PS Plus Premium Classic game lineup will support a new user interface that allows you to save whenever you want and even rewind the game. Additionally, some titles will have improved frame rates and higher-quality resolution compared to their original versions.

