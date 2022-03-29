PS Now will only be available via PS Plus when it relaunches in June

PlayStation Now will no longer be available as a standalone service when the revamped PlayStation Plus service launches later this year.

Earlier today on March 29, Sony officially announced the revamped PS Now subscription service via the PlayStation Blog. The new service will offer three tiers of subscription model, one of which will include PS Now, meaning the existing game streaming service will no longer be available to purchase on its own.

As such, existing PS Now subscribers will be moved over to the PS Plus Premium tier when the new service launches in June. This tier will cost $17.99 and £13.49 on a monthly basis, but those who are automatically transferred over when the new service launches won't be charged any extra than they're already paying for PS Now.

In short, the PS Plus Premium tier will offer two monthly downloadable games, exclusive discounts, cloud saves, online multiplayer access, up to 400 PS4 and PS5 first and third-party games, and up to 340 games from across the PlayStation, PS2, PS3, PSP, and PS Vita platforms. Finally, limited-time game trials will also be included with the new tier.

