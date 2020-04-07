Project xCloud preview coming to more countries like Ireland and Germany soon

Project xCloud , Xbox's streaming service set to take on Google Stadia and PS Now, is expanding its preview sign-ups to 11 new Western European countries.

The full list of new countries is below, and people in those territories with Android devices are invited to register for the preview now at the official site .

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Spain

Sweden

There's no word of when exactly the preview will launch in each country, with Xbox keeping an eye on the COVID 19 situation and strain on different countries' internet infrastructures.

"We continue to evaluate the COVID-19 situation and will begin rolling out the Project xCloud preview across 11 Western European countries when we are confident it is sensible to do so," said Catherine Gluckstein, GM & head of product for Project xCloud.

"We will take a measured approach to help conserve internet access, beginning the preview in each market with a limited number of people and adding more participants over time."

The preview is well worth checking out, with around 92 games to stream to your device. The list includes first-party favorites like Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection as well as third-party standouts such as Destiny 2, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Devil May Cry 5.