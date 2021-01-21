Project 007: Everything we know about the new IO Interactive James Bond game

The announcement of Project 007 back in November 2020 left us shaken and stirred. After all, the new James Bond game sees Hitman developers IO Interactive surprisingly leave the bald-headed, barcoded Agent 47 behind in favour of a more refined touch.

The undated revival of the Bond license – complete with original story – is the first time the 00-Agent will appear on consoles in at least a decade. While it’s still early days for the nascent Project 007, there’s still enough info out there to tide you over until we get a full trailer or official images. For Your Eyes Only, natch – so do pay attention: we’ve got the latest Project 007 news, including what to expect from a story, and how the IO Interactive team is getting on.

Project 007 announcement reveals key development details

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

All told, the initial Project 007 announcement is the meat that fills out the skinny bones of what little we know so far of the fledgeling James Bond title.

Speaking of a title, it won’t be called Project 007. As per IO’s announcement on its official website , “Project 007 (working title) is a brand new James Bond video game to be developed and published by IO Interactive”.

It continues: “Featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world’s favourite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story.”

Unfortunately, no platforms have been confirmed as of writing. It’s unlikely to be a console exclusive but, in a world where Microsoft can snap up Bethesda, don’t rule anything out.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

The Project 007 release date will be well after 2021, let’s put it that way. After all, IO still has its fingers in a few pies with Hitman and development on the new James Bond game has barely started.

Speaking to sister publication Edge, Mattias Engstrom (game director on Hitman 3), says the end of the World of Assassination Trilogy will have a “live tail, and there’s going to be some cool stuff coming there.” On Project 007, he added, ”There are so many excited developers in the studio”

It seems, then, not all resources are being pooled into Project 007 just yet. In fact, the team is still hiring for several key positions on its Careers site , including a gameplay programmer and AI programmer for the new James Bond game. Senior positions such as gameplay director that will be "an instrumental part of creating, presenting and maintaining the vision and overall quality of the game" is still required.

The complete list of roles that need to be filled for Project 007’s development are as follows: Gameplay programmer, rigger, senior game designer, producer, AI programmer, lighting artist, gameplay director, gameplay animator, lead cinematic animator, lead sound designer.

With development at such an early stage (and most of the team’s vacancies yet to be filled out), we shouldn’t expect Project 007 to be released until 2023 at the earliest – especially in COVID times.

Project 007 trailer: first teaser trailer

This is it, the only Project 007 teaser trailer so far – emphasis on the tease. Showcasing a bullet being loaded into a chamber of a gun – could it be Bond’s trademark Walther PPK? – Monty Norman’s iconic Bond theme slowly builds up and eventually soars as we see another Bond mainstay: the gun barrel sequence. Then, a shot is fired and the screen turns red, leaving “Project 007” at its centre.

It doesn’t tell us much, other than it’s officially IO Interactive’s “next project”. No images, and certainly no gameplay. It’s just enough to whet our appetite, but we’re hungry for more.

Project 007 story: Which Bond are we playing as?

Daniel Craig in No Time to Die (Image credit: Universal)

As mentioned in the initial announcement, this is the first James Bond origin story. Much like Daniel Craig’s bow in Casino Royale, expect a younger, more foolhardy Bond on the way to snagging his license to kill as part of Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Anything else would be just blind conjecture at this stage, even down to which Bond we’ll be playing as.

Everyone from Daniel Craig, to Pierce Brosnan, and even Sean Connery have been part of Bond video game folklore. This time, though, things are very much up in the air. There’s every possibility that whoever gets cast as the next James Bond after Daniel Craig’s filmic swan song in No Time to Die could be tied to Project 007. But more generic-looking Bonds, not based on real actors, have been used before, so anything is possible.

For now, keep the Bollinger on ice. While you wait for Project 007, check out all the other new games for 2021 and beyond to get excited about.