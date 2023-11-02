Upcoming James Bond game Project 007 is being described as "the ultimate spycraft fantasy"

Project 007 , the upcoming James Bond game from Hitman developer IO Interactive, is "the ultimate spycraft fantasy," according to the studio's CEO.

In the latest issue of Edge (Issue 391), the magazine interviewed IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abran and discussed the studio's upcoming James Bond game. There's still a lot to find out about the mysterious title, it's still at least a few years away from release after all, but Abran did give us a little to work with for now.

"The few other breadcrumbs we're able to pick up in the office suggest a tone closer to Daniel Craig than Roger Moore, and perhaps a more scripted experience than Hitman's freeform jaunts," the magazine reads, before referring to a quote from Abran. "It's been pitched as 'the ultimate spycraft fantasy,' which suggests gadgets - and perhaps a step away from the murderous objectives of Agent 47," the story continues.

Don't get too hung up on the Daniel Craig mention, though, as IO Interactive has previously revealed that Project 007 won't be based on any of the James Bond actors - it'll be the studio's "own, digital Bond" and is inspired by the entire film franchise . We also know, thanks to a job listing from 2021, that Project 007 is likely to be a third-person action game , which isn't too dissimilar to IO's previous work on the Hitman series.

Alongside Project 007, IO Interactive is working on a game that's not related to James Bond or Agent 47 and is, in fact, an online fantasy RPG - which is pretty unexpected. This was announced at the start of 2023, so we shouldn't expect to see too much about it for at least the time being.