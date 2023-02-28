The Hitman studio is working on a fantasy RPG

Fresh off the Hitman trilogy, IO Interactive is making something entirely different: an online fantasy RPG.

Earlier today on February 28, IO Interactive very casually announced the online fantasy RPG with the tweet below. Pivoting away from the Hitman series, and the ongoing Project 007, IO Interactive is delving into something extremely different from their work over the past decade with its new project.

A new adventure begins at IOI. Join the party and help us realize our vision for a bold new online fantasy RPG: https://t.co/NV4TKL1cuO pic.twitter.com/m2xDZCqbZxFebruary 28, 2023 See more

"We are building a new world, a new IP – an online fantasy RPG" the blog post from the developer reads. "A world and a game built from the core to entertain players and expand for many years to come. It feels familiar, yet at the same time IOI is going on a journey unlike any we have been on before."

Right now, it's clear from the blog post that IO Interactive is focused on staffing up for the new project. A deluge of openings at the studio can be seen below the initial blog post, revealing additional information about the game. The combat designer role, for example, reveals the fantasy RPG will actually be a third-person adventure.

Elsewhere, the encounter designer position requires someone to create scenarios with both NPCs and players, signalling there could well be quests where we're fighting alongside NPCs. Finally, the senior product manager will have to work out monetization for the new game, possibly hinting that the online game could be subscription-based.

"This is just the start of our journey into this new world we are making," the blog post further reads. Perhaps we shouldn't expect any further news of IO Interactive's new game in the near future, especially considering the studio is still hard at work on the new Bond game.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a look at all the more immediate titles on the horizon.