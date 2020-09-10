Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake announced, and it's coming in 2021

One of the surprise announcements out of Ubisoft Forward was the return of Prince of Persia. No, not a brand revival of the series, but rather a remake of his most iconic adventure. That's right, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is arriving January 21, 2021 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

As difficult as it is to believe, Ubisoft has yet to dip its toes into the world of remakes. Following the success Activision has had with the likes of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Crash Bandicoot, and Spyro the Dragon, it's no surprise that Ubisoft wants to get in on the action. It has selected the iconic 2003 adventure for its first attempt, a remake that appears to be focused on keeping the core of the game intact while bringing elements like the camera and controls inline with modern standards.

For those trying to keep track at home, this is the first time Ubisoft has returned to the Sands of Time storyline since 2010's The Forgotten Sands. The series, famously, fell by the wayside as Assassin's Creed rose to prominence and has been on ice for a decade. After such a long wait for more Prince of Persia action, it'll surely be great to dive back into this iconic release from a bygone era. There's no word on whether Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will make its way to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in the future.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One on January 21, 2021.