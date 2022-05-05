Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: what to expect from summer's sales

If you're holding out for Amazon Prime Day laptop deals this year, we've got some good news for you. Last week, Amazon revealed that 2022's sale will return to its traditional July month, though we don't yet know the specific dates. With a month set in stone, then, it's time to get prepped for this year's offerings.

If you're looking for a business ultrabook, budget chromebook, or everyday web browsing device, we're helping you work out what to aim for, how much you should pay, and when to get that wallet out. When the time comes, we'll also be bringing you all the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals in one place as well, so bookmark this page and head back when the sun comes out. If you're after a little RGB, it's also well worth researching the best gaming laptops on the market as well.

Amazon itself isn't traditionally the best retailer for mid-range laptops, though recent years have shown improvements in that $300 - $500 / £300 - £500 price range. However, Prime Day laptop deals can often stretch far and wide, so you can bet there will be plenty of offers around the web to check out. That's why we'll be bringing you all the best discounts right here. In the meantime, we're rounding up exactly what you can expect from this year's sale so that you can find the right machine.

Do you need a Prime membership for Prime Day laptop deals? Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but yes - to take advantage of official Prime Day laptop deals, you will need an Amazon Prime membership. However, it's not too big an inconvenience, and you can often find free trials available in the lead up to the sale as well. Alongside original shows via Amazon Prime Video, it gets you access to free books and next-day delivery for many orders. It's also worth noting that we tend to see some of the more competitive mid-range models available at other stores. That means it's well worth keeping your net wide this year, as retailers like Dell, Best Buy, and Walmart in the US often have some stunning discounts as well. In the UK, we'd keep a close eye on Currys, Argos, and Laptops Direct.

When will Prime Day laptop deals start? Amazon keeps the start date of its annual sale hidden right up until the month or so before. That means we won't know the exact date for this year's Prime Day laptop deals for a little while now. However, if following Amazon's traditional timeline, we could be seeing these offers landing in the middle of July - likely around Monday 11 or Monday 18.

What to expect from Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals encompass a massive range of brands, models, designs, and price ranges, which is why it's helpful to narrow down exactly what you're looking for before working out what to expect in the summer. We've split our predictions into high-end, mid-range, and budget categories so that you can get a feel for the prices and models we'd recommend watching out for when the time comes.

Budget Prime Day laptop deals: what to expect

(Image credit: Dell)

If you're just on the lookout for a simple web-browsing / note taking machine, you'll be shopping in the budget section this Prime Day. You won't be breaking past $400 / £400 here, though you'll likely be moving away from Intel's Core processors and AMD's Ryzen series, and could be picking up smaller hard drives rather than 256GB SSDs. Still, if you don't need the power those components can offer, there's no point in buying them.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 pops up time and time again during Prime Day laptop deals, usually dropping that $300 / £300 MSRP down to around $200 / £300. We often see this model featured in flash sales as well, which means you could be breaking past that $200 / £200 budget, hitting prices like $179 / £179. Of course, this is a super budget Chromebook, but it does offer a 2-in-1 design for additional functionality.

The 11-inch HP Stream is another dirt cheap option, but we'd actually recommend eyeing up the 14-inch model instead. Price differences between these machines are usually negligible, at around $40 - $50 / £40 - £50, and that's money well spent to avoid the cramped layout of a smaller device. The latest iteration has only ever seen its $329 MSRP drop to $319 in the US so far, however we're still optimistic. Previous generations have fallen far further than that, and the UK £329 RRP on older models has given way to £179 - £200 costs in the past as well.

Moving away from Amazon, though, we'd always keep a close eye on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. This budget machine is usually the brand's flagship for headline-grabbing super cheap Prime Day laptop deals, working to break attention away from Amazon itself. You'll often find an Intel processor with 4GB or 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD for around $250 / £250 but they do sell quickly.

Mid-range Prime Day laptop deals: what to expect

(Image credit: Acer)

The Acer Aspire 5 and HP Pavilion 14 are two of our top recommendations any time someone asks for a solid laptop that doesn't break the bank. No time is this more true than during sales events like Prime Day laptop deals. The mid-range is generally classed at between $400 - $800 / £400 - £800, though the lower boundary of that range does blur slightly with entry level depending on the machine and configuration you're choosing. The Acer Aspire 5 and HP Pavilion are both already cheap machines just nudging this boundary, offering solid mid-range specs (16GB RAM and 512GB SSDs) for around $400-$500 / £400-£500, so further savings are a bonus.

However, we'd also recommend keeping an eye on the Asus Vivobook 15. This seems to be an Amazon favorite, regularly appearing during Prime Day laptop deals with some of the best value on offer. List prices put an 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD configuration at around $700-$800 at the time of writing, but we regularly see these specs at around $500 / £500 during sales events.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is also another regular during larger discounts. These are simple laptops that pack mid-range Ryzen 5 / i5 processors, 8GB RAM, and 256GB / 512GB SSDs into a price point that can sometimes near $350 / £350. These rigs are sold by the boat load whenever Prime Day laptop deals roll around, so expect some excellent value for money if you're not too invested in a premium chassis.

High-end Prime Day laptop deals: what to expect

(Image credit: Apple)

High-end machines generally start at around $800 / £800 and continue well past $2,000 / £2,000 in some cases. The justification for these costs can come from two places; powerful components and luxury designs. Machines like the MacBook and HP Spectre x360 may not pack the biggest SSDs or copious amounts of RAM, but they certainly feel luxurious and offer chassis features that others simply can't. Meanwhile laptops like the Dell XPS 13 cram high-end components into impossibly tiny shells for additional value on top.

We'd recommend keeping a look out for four high-end machines in particular this year; the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch, Dell XPS 13, and the HP Spectre x360.

At two years old, the M1 MacBook Air is ready for some serious discounts, and with the M2 processor reportedly round the corner, sales prices could start to seriously slip soon. We've seen costs hovering at around $950 / £880 over the last few months, but we could see a return of that record low $799 sales price from November.

If you're after something a little more recent in this year's Prime Day laptop deals, the MacBook Pro 14-inch could offer up some of its first substantial discounts. Price cuts have been more forthcoming over the last two months (this machine was launched in October 2021, so we're due some initial savings), dropping down to a record low $1,749 in March / £1,735 in April. With an MSRP of $1,999 / £1,899 on the base model, we're hoping for an additional $50 / £50 off in the summer.

The Dell XPS 13, meanwhile, is the holy grail of slimline ultrabooks with a premium price tag. However, we're still waiting for those 12th generation Intel processors to hit the 13-inch model, and, should they do so before Prime Day laptop deals kick off, those 11th generation configurations will drop their prices dramatically. A 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD i7 model could well push past a figure of around $1,300 around teh web, and more entry level machines may drop to three-figure prices as well.

Last year's best Prime Day laptop deals

The best way to scope out potential Amazon Prime Day laptop deals is to check what came before. You'll find all the top offers from last year's sale just below.

US deals

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 | $499 $225 at Amazon

Save $274 - You could save well over $200 on the 2-in-1 Acer Chromebook Spin 311 at Amazon last year, perfect for those after a budget pick with plenty of additional features folded in. Features: Intel Celeron N4020, Intel Integrated Graphics, 4GB RAM, 32GB HDD, 11.6-inch Full HD screen



Lenovo Chromebook S330 | $239 $159 at Walmart

Save $80 - Looking for something at the cheaper end of the scale? This Chromebook is a great place to start. Although it won't be winning any awards in terms of raw power, it's great as a general use and light work laptop. Plus, it was under $200 last year. That's a win in our book. Features: Mediatek MT8173C CPU, 8GB RAM, 32GB eMMC SSD, 14-inch HD screen



Apple MacBook Air 2020 | $1,000 $949 at Amazon

MacBooks are hard to get hold of at a discount, so being able to save even $50 in the early Prime Day laptop deals is an opportunity to take notice of. This particular offer gets you the Air 2020 edition in Silver. Features: Apple M1 Chip CPU, up to an 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13-inch Retina screen.



Dell XPS 15 | $2,000 $1,549 at Dell

Save $450 - If you didn't mind making a small investment, then the then-newest iteration of the XPS 15 was hard to beat. Look beyond its impressive looks, and you will find that it has enough grunt under the hood to steamroll through all manner of CPU-intensive tasks - as well as a beefy GPU to handle light gaming sessions in 1080p with ease. Features: Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch FHD screen



UK deals

Asus Vivobook | £249.99 £200 at Amazon

Save £50 - Just need something affordable for some light work tasks? 4GB of RAM won't allow for too much multitasking (go easy on those Chrome tabs) and 64GB isn't much for downloads. But if you just need basic doc editing, email, web browsing, Spotify and a decent HD screen you wouldn't find much better at this price in last year's Prime Day laptop deals. Features: Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 14-inch Full HD screen.



Lenovo IdeaPad | £199.99 £180 at Amazon

Save £20 - We usually see smaller 11-inch models featured in this price range, but last year's Prime Day laptop deals had an excellent £180 sales price on the 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad. Features: Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 14-inch Full HD screen.



Acer Swift 1 | £399 £350 at Amazon

Save £40 - The Acer Swift 1 will handle all the basics with ease, but with a little bit of extra performance and style. 4GB is a little light for you multitaskers out there, but getting a speedy 128GB SSD instead of a regular mechanical hard drive was a steal at this price. Features: Intel Pentium, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 14-inch Full HD display.



Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | £899 £649 at Amazon

Save £150 - This machine is part-laptop, part-tablet, and all excellent. It offers good flexibility and productivity, powered by a 10th-gen Intel processor and 8GB of RAM. Basically, it'll have the guts to do all your home and work tasks. A great discount here, too. Features: Intel Quad Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 12.3-inch touchscreen.



