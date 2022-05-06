Prime Day board game deals 2022 - what to expect from this year's sales

Now that summer is coming, the portents tell us that it's time to start thinking about Prime Day board game deals. They'll be here before we know it and provide genuinely decent opportunities to make a saving, so getting ahead with advice on how to make the most of this sale isn't a bad idea.

Although it may seem as if the 48-hour event is all about laptops, Kindles, or TVs, tabletop gaming gets its fair share of attention too. Last year gave us discounts on everything from well-known classics to the best board games, for example. And considering how expensive some of these can be at full price, Prime Day board game deals are well worth looking out for.

Because our bargain-hunting team's got years of experience under its belt, you'll find useful tips on when and where to find the best Prime Day board game deals here. As well as answering your burning questions, we've also included the latest offers just in case you want to get a jump on the sale.

Prime Day board game deals - FAQ

When will Prime Day board game deals start? Even though we don't have a precise date for Prime Day board game deals just yet, it's been confirmed that the event will take place at some point in July 2022. This is a return to tradition for Amazon. Because of previous trends, we suspect Prime Day will occur on a Monday and Tuesday part-way through or toward the end of the month (this has always been the case with Prime Day sales, so we can't imagine it'll change now). As such, we'd anticipate discounts appearing July 11-12 or the following week of July 18-19. However, it's worth remembering that last year’s Prime Day happened in June, and the one before that was held in October, so there's a possibility board game deals will start dropping in earnest before or after those mid-July dates.

Do I need a Prime membership for Prime Day board game deals? Wondering whether you'll need a subscription to make the most of Prime Day board game deals? The answer is a firm 'yes'. As you may be able to tell from its name, Prime Day is all about giving members the cheapest prices. That puts many offers behind a paywall.

The competition (like Best Buy and Walmart) get in on the action with price cuts of their own

Fortunately, that doesn't mean you can't take advantage of reductions here and there. Some savings do go live for all Amazon users during the event. Plus, it's worth noting that the competition (like Best Buy and Walmart) get in on the action with price cuts of their own.

What to expect from Prime Day board game deals 2022

Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion hit a low price during last year's Prime Day board game deals, so here's hoping for a repeat in 2022 (Image credit: Cephalofair Games)

Much like Prime Day video game deals, tabletop doesn't always make the biggest wave during this sales event; many of the offers won't stray far from discounts we get all year round. However, that isn't to say you can't save a good chunk of money if you keep your eyes peeled. A saving is still a saving, after all.

As an example, you're practically guaranteed a win with classic board games such as Catan, the Pandemic board game, and Ticket to Ride. Even though they enjoy a reduction on the regular, we usually find their Prime Day prices to be better than usual.

Similarly, good parent-present candidates like Wingspan or Azul tend to be more affordable during sales like Prime Day as well. Because these can clock in at $50+ normally, it's a good time to invest.

It's a great opportunity to pick up cheaper party titles

All the same, we'd recommend keeping the closest eye on premium hobby games such as Terraforming Mars, Disney Villainous, Twilight Imperium, Gloomhaven (not to mention its smaller prequel, Jaws of the Lion), or Scythe. These also have their prices cut during sales events, and while most record lows are saved for Black Friday, you can still get the likes of Villainous - which doesn't normally enjoy a reduction - for much less than normal.

It's a great opportunity to pick up cheaper party titles by studios like Big Potato Games, too. Examples such as Blockbuster: The Game can come crashing down to a mere handful of dollars during events like this, reducing them to impulse-purchase territory.

Last year's best Prime Day board game deals

The superb Jaws was reduced to a ridiculous $8 instead of $30 last year (Image credit: Ravensburger)

To give you an idea of what to expect, we've lined up some of the best Prime Day board game deals from 2021 here. There were plenty of highlights on offer, but the frontrunners would have to be the superb cooperative Jaws board game dropping by over $20, followed by Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion crashing to one of its lowest ever prices. In much the same way, Twilight Imperium cam tumbling down from $150 to $85.

Here are the best offers of last year's Prime Day board game deals.

Jaws | $30 $8 at Amazon

We're not exaggerating when we say that Jaws is one of the most fun co-op experiences we've had while playing board games, so seeing it drop to an absurd $8 was a standout of 2021's Prime Day board game deals. It ended up being a no-brainer at that price - especially because that's the lowest it's ever been. Hopefully we'll get a repeat in 2022.



Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion | $50 $30 at Amazon

The original Gloomhaven is fantastic, but it's pretty expensive even at a reduced cost. That's where this Jaws of the Lion discount came in. This was the game's lowest price, and it's hovered around that region since early 2022. As such, we have high hopes it'll dip even further by the time Prime Day board game deals roll around again.



Disney Villainous | $40 $25 at Amazon

If you want a competitive board game and you love Disney, Villainous is made for you. It allows players to take control of classic baddies like Maleficent or Jafar and make their evil dreams come true, and it rarely drops so low in cost. If it goes even lower for Prime Day 2022, don't hesitate to grab it - it's more commonly $34.



7 Wonders | $60 $34 at Amazon

This one often comes up in conversations about cool board games, so being able to get hold of it for just under half-price in last year's Prime Day board game deals wasn't bad going.



Twilight Imperium | $150 $85 at Amazon

Alright, so it was still pricey. But the Twilight Imperium game has always been expensive, making any money off worthy of note - especially this amount. The game's lowest price on record is $76.40, but because that's only ever happened once, we'd recommend pouncing if it goes below $115 during this year's Prime Day board game deals.



Sushi Go! | $15 $7 at Amazon

For anyone hunting down the perfect card game for families and kids, Sushi Go is ideal - especially at this low price. Accessible, easy to learn, and very quick, it's a delightful distraction where anything can happen.



Naturally, Prime Day board game deals aren't the only things worth looking into. The sales event also has a lot of other tech at massively reduced prices, including Prime Day laptop deals and Prime Day TV deals. If you want to keep your focus on tabletop though, don't miss the top board games for adults.