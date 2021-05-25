Portal movie still in development confirms producer J.J. Abrams

The Portal movie adaption seems to be very much alive and is in development by Warner Bros, according to J.J. Abrams.

IGN reports that during a press day event for the home release of Super 8's 4K blu-ray with J.J. Abrams in attendance, it was announced that the movie is in active development. “We actually do have a script that’s being written for the Portal movie now at [Warner Bros.]." Abrams, who is the producer of the film confirmed. "We’re really excited about the take and the pitch, so it feels like that thing’s finally on the rails.”

Calling back to the past, IGN highlights that it's been 8 years since the news that Abrams and Gabe Newell had plans to work together for games and movies.

There has been no confirmation on who is writing the script for the Portal movie or if there are any directors in line. However, Abrams says that it has "enormous potential for a lot of reasons," with one being the "limited narrative of the game, as ingeniously told as it is,"

Abrams also acknowledges that there may be fan outcry for J.K. Simmons to reprise the role of Portal's Cave Johnson. He also clarifies that the Half-Life movie that was said to be in the works as of 2016 is a project that "we’re not actively involved with at the moment.”

No stranger to the video game and comics world, Abrams has numerous projects under his belt. It's been confirmed that his Bad Robots studio has formed a gaming subsidiary with the creator of Left 4 Dead leading the studio. He's also working on an animated series for Batman: Caped Crusader and producing a new Star Trek movie.



Check out some behind-the-scenes photos of the Portal 2's production shared to celebrate its ten-year anniversary recently.