Left 4 Dead creator leading new game studio at JJ Abrams' Bad Robot

Left 4 Dead creator and Counter-Strike programmer Michael Booth will lead a newly formed internal game studio at JJ Abrams' film company Bad Robot.

Bad Robot is known for shows like Lost, Fringe, and Westworld, as well as films like Cloverfield and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It formed a gaming subsidiary called Bad Robot Games two years ago, and with its new internal game development studio, simply titled Bad Robot Games Studio, the company is looking to explore world-building in other mediums, GamesBeat reports.

"We want to build worlds that are expansive, and can cross media but don’t necessarily start in film or TV," said Bad Robot Games CEO Anna Sweet. "They could start as games. We just want to build big immersive worlds. We also want to build games that are as fun to watch as they are to play. Bad Robot has a long history of making things people love to watch. And so we want to bring that expertise to building games as well."

Sweet confirmed that Bad Robot Games is planning a AAA-grade title for PC and console release, but didn't offer any gameplay details or any sort of release window, which is no surprise given the studio's infancy and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic complicating the startup process.

Bad Robot Games has filled some key executive roles, with Booth serving as general manager, but it's still hiring for many creative positions. That said, GamesBeat reports that Booth mentioned online games where players work together to survive, which reflects his experience with co-op games like Left 4 Dead and could give us an inkling as to what Bad Robot Games has in store.