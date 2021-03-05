New Star Trek movie in the works with JJ Abrams producing

A new Star Trek movie is in the works, with screenwriter Kalinda Vazquez on board to pen the script, Deadline reports. JJ Abrams, who directed two of the most recent trilogy of Star Trek movies, will produce.

It's been an exciting few weeks for Vazquez – in February, it was announced that she'd teamed up with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin to adapt Roger Zelazny's sci-fi novel Roadmarks into a series for HBO. She's also written on Star Trek: Discovery and was a co-executive producer on Fear the Walking Dead. Her other TV credits include Marvel's Runaways, Once Upon A Time, and Prison Break.

The last big-screen outing for the Star Trek crew was in 2016, with Star Trek Beyond . Produced by Abrams and directed by Fast & Furious helmer Justin Lin, the movie starred Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, John Cho, and Simon Pegg. There have been several murmurs of another movie in the years, including one dreamed up by Quentin Tarantino and another by Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley, but neither of these features ever reached fruition.

There's no word yet of whether a director or cast members are attached to the project, so we don't know whether the upcoming movie will continue to follow Kirk, Spock, and co. or whether it'll introduce new characters like Star Trek: Discovery did with Michael Burnham and her crew.