Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex: Every Pokemon location in the new games

Despite the Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex not having every single Pokemon ever, there is still 400 of the cheeky critters to catch and trust us; it's a lot! From all of the new Gen 8 Pokemon to fan favourites from generations past, Pokemon Sword and Shield has a vast amount of pocket monsters in every region. Especially the Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area which is full of Pokemon in every corner, with different ones spawning depending on the weather conditions. This Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex guide lists every single Pokemon you can catch, from the starters to the legendaries and everything in between, including where you can find them. Without further ado, here is the complete Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex!

Note: Overworld refers to Pokemon that you can see before encountering them, while Non-Overworld is just for Pokemon that appear as exclamation marks in the tall grass.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex: 1-99

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pokemon Overworld Non-Overworld 1 Grookey Starter Starter 2 Thwackey Starter Starter 3 Rillaboom Starter Starter 4 Scorbunny Starter Starter 5 Raboot Starter Starter 6 Cinderace Starter Starter 7 Sobble Starter Starter 8 Drizzile Starter Starter 9 Inteleon Starter Starter 10 Blipbug Route 2, Giant's Cap, Slumbering Weald Route 1, Route 2, Slumbering Weald 11 Dottler Giant's Cap Route 5, Stony Wilderness, Giant's Mirror, Giant's Cap 12 Orbeetle Slumbering Weald Lake of Outrage, Slumbering Weald 13 Caterpie - Route 1 14 Metapod Rolling Fields Rolling Fields 15 Butterfree Giant's Mirror, Rolling Fields, East Lake Axwell Slumbering Weald 16 Grubbin East Lake Axwell, Slumbering Weald Route 1, Dappled Grove, Slumbering Weald 17 Charjabug - Dusty Bowl, Hammerlocke Hills 18 Vikavolt - Route 1, Route 2, Slumbering Weald 19 Hoothoot Dappled Grove, Giant's Cap Route 1, Route 2, Slumbering Weald 20 Noctowl Motostoke Outskirts, Giant's Cap Motostoke Riverbank 21 Rookidee Route 1, Route 2, Motostoke Riverbank, Slumbering Weald Route 2, Route 3, Slumbering Weald 22 Corvisquire Giant's Mirror, Hammerlocke Hills Motostoke Riverbank 23 Corviknight Slumbering Weald Route 7, Lake of Outrage 24 Skwovet Route 1, Route 2, Slumbering Weald Route 1, Rolling Fields, berry trees 25 Greedent - Axew's Eye, Route 6, berry trees 26 Pidove Rolling Fields, East Lake Axwell Watchtower Ruins 27 Tranquill Giant's Mirror Giant's Seat 28 Unfezant Hammerlocke Hills, Bridge Field, Stony Wilderness Axew's Eye 29 Nickit Route 1, Route 2, Stony Wilderness, Dusty Bowl - 30 Thievul Route 7 Bridge Field 31 Zigzagoon Route 2, Route 3, Bridge Field, Stony Wilderness - 32 Linoone Giant's Cap - 33 Obstagoon - Lake of Outrage 34 Wooloo Route 1, Motostoke Riverbank Route 4 35 Dubwool - Motostoke Riverbank 36 Lotad (Shield) West Lake Axwell Route 2, Rolling Fields, Dappled Grove 37 Lombre (Shield) Dappled Grove Giant's Seat, Route 5, Giant's Cap 38 Ludicolo (Shield) - - 39 Seedot (Sword) West Lake Axwell Route 2, Dappled Grove 40 Nuzleaf (Sword) Dappled Grove, South Lake Miloch Rolling Fields, Giant's Seat 41 Shiftry (Sword) - - 42 Chewtle Stony Wilderness, Giant's Cap Motostoke, Lake of Outrage, Hulbury 43 Drednaw Giant's Cap Bridge Field, Giant's Mirror 44 Purrloin Dappled Grove, West Lake Axwell, Motostoke Riverbank Route 2, Watchtower Ruins 45 Liepard Giant's Cap Axew's Eye, Route 9 46 Yamper Route 2, Motostoke Riverbank, Dusty Bowl, Stony Wilderness - 47 Boltund - Motostoke Riverbank, Lake of Outrage 48 Bunnelby Rolling Fields, Dappled Grove, West Lake Axwell, Giant's Cap Rolling Fields, Dappled Grove 49 Diggersby Giant's Cap Axew's Eye, Giant's Seat 50 Minccino Giant's Cap Rolling Fields, East Lake Axwell 51 Cinccino - - 52 Bounsweet Stony Wilderness Rolling Fields, Watchtower Ruins 53 Steenee - Axew's Eye 54 Tsareena - - 55 Oddish Dappled Grove, East Lake Axwell Rolling Fields, East Lake Axwell 56 Gloom Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills Axew's Eye 57 Vileplume - - 58 Bellossom - - 59 Budew West Lake Axwell Rolling Fields, East Lake Axwell 60 Roselia - Axew's Eye, South Lake Miloch 61 Roserade - - 62 Wingull Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, East Lake Axwell Rolling Fields, West Lake Axwell 63 Pelipper Route 9 Axew's Eye, Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage 64 Joltik South Lake Miloch, Giant's Mirror Rolling Fields, Giant's Seat 65 Galvantula Route 7, Lake of Outrage - 66 Electrike Rolling Fields, Giant's Seat Rolling Fields, East Lake Axwell 67 Manetric Hammerlocke Hills Axew's Eye, Giant's Seat 68 Vulpix Route 1, South Lake Miloch, Route 3 Route 2, East Lake Axwell 69 Ninetales Lake of Outrage - 70 Growlithe Dusty Bowl Hammerlocke Hills 71 Arcanine - - 72 Vanillite Route 2, West Lake Axwell Rolling Fields, West Lake Axwell 73 Vanillish Route 8, Dusty Bowl Axew's Eye, Route 10 74 Vanilluxe Route 10, Lake of Outrage - 75 Swinub Dusty Bowl Rolling Fields, Hammerlocke Hills 76 Piloswine - Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage 77 Mamoswine - - 78 Delibird Route 1, Watchtower Ruins Route 2, Giant's Seat 79 Snorunt East Lake Axwell, Giant's Seat Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch 80 Glalie Route 9, Lake of Outrage - 81 Froslass - - 82 Baltoy East Lake Axwell, Stony Wilderness Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch 83 Claydol Axew's Eye Lake of Outrage 84 Mudbray East Lake Axwell, South Lake Miloch Rolling Fields, North Lake Miloch 85 Mudsdale Axew's Eye Giant's Seat 86 Dwebble West Lake Axwell, North Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness Rolling Fields, Giant's Seat 87 Crustle Axew's Eye Axew's Eye 88 Golett Watch Tower Ruins, Route 8, Stony Wilderness Watchtower Ruins, Giant's Cap 89 Golurk Lake of Outrage - 90 Munna East Lake Axwell, Stony Wilderness, Slumbering Weald Rolling Fields, Giant's Cap 91 Musharna - - 92 Natu Giant's Seat, Giant's Mirror Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch 93 Xatu - Giant's Seat 94 Stufful East Lake Axwell, Bridge Field Dappled Grove, North Lake Miloch 95 Bewear Axew's Eye Giant's Seat 96 Snover Axew's Eye, Route 10 Dappled Grove, Giant's Cap 97 Abomsanow Lake of Outrage Dusty Bowl, Route 10 98 Krabby West Lake Axwell, South Lake Miloch West Lake Axwell 99 Kingler Axew's Eye Route 9

Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex: 100-199

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pokemon Overworld Non-Overworld 100 Wooper West Lake Axwell, Stony Wilderness, Giant's Cap West Lake Axwell 101 Quagsire Giant's Cap Giant's Seat 102 Corphish South Lake Miloch South Lake Miloch 103 Crawdaunt Axew's Eye Axew's Eye 104 Nincada - West Lake Axwell, South Lake Miloch 105 Ninjask Stony Wilderness, Stony Wilderness - 106 Shedinja - - 107 Tyrogue Rolling Fields, Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch West Lake Axwell, South Lake Miloch 108 Hitmonlee Dusty Bowl - 109 Hitmonchan Dusty Bowl - 110 Hitmontop Lake of Outrage - 111 Pancham East Lake Axwell, Rolling Fields West Lake Axwell 112 Pangoro - Lake of Outrage 113 Klink West Lake Axwell, North & South Lake Milloch Hammerlocke Hills 114 Klang - Route 10, Dusty Bowl 115 Klinklang Lake of Outrage - 116 Combee Rolling Fields - 117 Vespiquen - - 118 Bronzor Axew's Eye, Giant's Seat Giant's Seat 119 Bronzong Axew's Eye Dusty Bowl 120 Ralts Rolling Fields, Dappled Grove Dappled Grove, South Lake Miloch 121 Kirlia - - 122 Gardevoir - Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage 123 Gallade - - 124 Drifloon Watchtower Ruins, South Lake Miloch Watchtower Ruins 125 Drifblim Axew's Eye - 126 Gossifleur Route 3, Motostoke Riverbank Route 2 127 Eldegoss - Dusty Bowl 128 Cherubi - Rolling Fields, Watchtower Ruins 129 Cherrim - - 130 Stunky North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch Dappled Frove, North Lake Miloch 131 Skuntank - Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage 132 Tympole Dappled Grove, West Lake Axwell Dappled Grove, South Lake Miloch 133 Palpitoad Giant's Seat, Dusty Bowl Bridge Field 134 Seismitoiad Axew's Eye Route 7 135 Duskull Watchtower Ruins, Giant's Seat Watchtower Ruins 136 Dusclops - Route 8 137 Dusknoir - - 138 Machop South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness Watchtower Ruins, South Lake Miloch 139 Machoke Axew's Eye, Hammerlocke Hills Giant's Seat, Hammerlocke Hills 140 Machamp - - 141 Gastly Watchtower Ruins, Giant's Seat Watchtower Ruins, North Lake Miloch 142 Haunter - Giant's Seat, Route 8 143 Gengar - - 144 Magikarp South Lake Miloch, West Lake Axwell Route 2, Route 5, North Lake Miloch 145 Gyarados Route 2 Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap 146 Goldeen West Lake Axwell, East Lake Axwell West Lake Axwell, East Lake Axwell 147 Seaking - - 148 Remoraid West Lake Axwell West Lake Axwell, South Lake Miloch 149 Octillery Route 9 Axew's Eye, Route 9 150 Shellder West Lake Axwell, East Lake Axwell East Lake Axwell, Giant's Seat 151 Cloyster - Giant's Seat 152 Feebas - Route 2 153 Milotic - - 154 Basculin (Blue Stripe - Sword, Red Stripe - Shield) Motostoke Riverbank Giant's Seat, Motostoke Riverbank, Hulbury 155 Wishiwashi - West Lake Axwell, East Lake Axwell, Hulbury 156 Pyukumuku South Lake Miloch, Route 9 South Lake Miloch, Giant's Seat, Route 9 157 Trubbish Route 3 - 158 Garbodor Lake of Outrage - 159 Sizzlipede - Route 3 160 Centiskorch - - 161 Rolycoly Galar Mine, Route 3, Giant's Cap Galar Mine 162 Carkol Giant's Cap Bridge Field, Route 10 163 Coalossal - Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage 164 Diglett Rolling Fields Galar Mine, Giant's Mirror 165 Dugtrio Giant's Mirror Dusty Bowl, Hammerlocke Hills 166 Drilbur Galar Mine, Dusty Bowl Galar Mine, Stony Wilderness 167 Excadrill Lake of Outrage, Giant's Mirror - 168 Roggenrola Rolling Fields, Stony Wilderness Galar Mine, Motostoke Outskirts 169 Boldore Lake of Outrage, Giant's Mirror Stony Wilderness 170 Gigalith - - 171 Timburr Galar Mine Galar Mine 172 Gurdurr Route 8 Stony Wilderness 173 Conkeldurr - - 174 Woobat Giant's Mirror, Watchtower Ruins Galar Mine 175 Swoobat - - 176 Noibat Galar Mine 2, Watchtower Ruins Bridge Field, Galar Mine 2 177 Noivern Lake of Outrage - 178 Onix - East Lake Axwell, Giant's Seat, Motostoke Riverbank 179 Steelix - - 180 Arrokuda Motostoke Riverbank Route 2, Motostoke Riverbank, Town of Hulbury 181 Barraskewda Lake of Outrage, Route 2 Motostoke Riverbank, Dusty Bowl 182 Meowth Route 4 Route 4 183 Perrserker Route 7 Route 9, Lake of Outrage 184 Persian - - 185 Milcery - Route 4, Bridge Field, Giant's Mirror 186 Alcremie - - 187 Cutiefly Galar Mine 2, Bridge Field Route 4 188 Ribombee - Stony Wilderness 189 Ferroseed Stony Wilderness Motostoke Riverbank, Route 4 190 Ferrothorn - Dusty Bowl 191 Pumpkaboo Route 4, Giant's Mirror, Hammerlocke Hills - 192 Gourgeist - - 193 Pichu - - 194 Pikachu Route 4, Stony Wilderness Stony Wilderness 195 Raichu - - 196 Eevee Route 4 - 197 Vaporeon Lake of Outrage - 198 Jolteon - - 199 Flareon - -

Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex: 200-299

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pokemon Overworld Non-Overworld 200 Espeon - - 201 Umbreon - - 202 Leafeon - - 203 Glaceon - - 204 Sylveon - - 205 Applin - Route 5, Stony Wilderness, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Mirror 206 Frapple (Sword) - - 207 Appletun (Shield) - - 208 Espurr - Motostoke Riverbank, Hammerlocke Hills 209 Meowstic - Route 7, Dusty Bowl 210 Swirlix (Sword) Route 5, Glimwood Tangle, Giant's Mirror Route 5, Glimwood Tangle, Stony Wilderness 211 Slurpuff (Sword) - - 212 Spritzee (Shield) Route 5, Glimwood Tangle, Giant's Mirror Route 5, Glimwood Tangle, Stony Wilderness 213 Aromatisse (Shield) - - 214 Dewpider Stony Wilderness Route 5 215 Araquanid Lake of Outrage - 216 Wynaut - - 217 Wobbufffet Route 5, Hammerlocke Hills Bridge Field 218 Farfetch'd (Sword) Route 5, Giant's Hill - 219 Sirfetch'd (Sword) - - 220 Chinchou West Lake Axwell, East Lake Axwell Hulbury, Giant's Mirror 221 Lanturn - Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage 222 Croagunk (Shield) Galar Mine 2, Dusty Bowl Galar Mine 2, Motostoke Outskirts 223 Toxicroak (Shield) Stony Wilderness - 224 Scraggy (Sword) Galar Mine 2, Bridge Field, Giant's Cap - 225 Scrafty (Sword) - Galar Mine 2, Motostoke Outskirts 226 Stunfisk - Galar Mine 2, Dusty Bowl 227 Shuckle Watchtower Ruins, Giant's Cap Galar Mine 2, Stony Wilderness 228 Barboach North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch North & South Lake Miloch, Galar Mine 2 229 Whiscash - Slumbering Weald 230 Shellos Galar Mine 2, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Mirror Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field 231 Gastrodon Route 9 Route 9 232 Wimpod Galar Mine 2, Motostoke Riverbank Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Galar Mine 2 233 Golisopod Lake of Outrage - 234 Binacle Galar Mine 2 Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Galar Mine 2 235 Barbaracle Route 9 Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage 236 Corsola (Shield) Giant's Mirror - 237 Cursola (Shield) - - 238 Impidimp - Motostoke Outskirts, Stony Wilderness, Giant's Mirror 239 Morgrem Glimwood Tangle Glimwood Tangle 240 Grimmsnarl - Lake of Outrage 241 Hatenna Motostoke Outskirts, Stony Wilderness Hammerlocke Hills 242 Hattrem Glimwood Tangle Glimwood Tangle, Dusty Bowl 243 Hatterene Lake of Outrage - 244 Salandit Stony Wilderness - 245 Salazzle - - 246 Pawniard Motostoke Riverbank, Route 8, Giant's Mirror Motostoke Riverbank, Motostoke Outskirts, Stony Wilderness 247 Bisharp Lake of Outrage - 248 Throh (Shield) Motostoke Outskirts, Bridge Field, Giant's Mirror 249 Sawk (Sword) Motostoke Outskirts, Giant's Mirror - 250 Koffing Motostoke Riverbank, Dusty Bowl Giant's Mirror 251 Weezing Lake of Outrage, Slumbering Weald Slumbering Weald 252 Bonsly Bridge Field, Stony Wilderness - 253 Sudowoodo Motostoke Outskirts, Hammerlocke Hills Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl 254 Cleffa - - 255 Clefairy Motostoke Riverbank, Giant's Cap - 256 Clefable - - 257 Togepi - Bridge Field 258 Togetic - Stony Wilderness 259 Togekiss Dusty Bowl - 260 Munchlax Motostoke Riverbank - 261 Snorlax - - 262 Cottonee - Stony Wilderness 263 Whimsicott - - 264 Rhyhorn Motostoke Riverbank, Giant's Mirror Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Stony Wilderness 265 Rhydon Dusty Bowl Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage 266 Rhyperior - - 267 Gothita (Sword) Giant's Cap - 268 Gothorita (Sword) Giant's Cap (3), Dusty Bowl - 269 Gothitelle (Sword) Lake of Outrage - 270 Solosis (Shield) Giant's Cap (1) (2) (3) - 271 Duosion (Shield) Dusty Bowl - 272 Reuniclus (Shield) Lake of Outrage - 273 Karrablast - Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Hammerlocke Hills 274 Escavalier - - 275 Shelmet - Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Route 7 276 Accelgor - - 277 Elgyem Bridge Field Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field 278 Beheeyem Lake of Outrage - 279 Cubchoo Bridge Field, Hammerlocke Hills Bridge Field, Stony Wilderness 280 Beartic - Route 10 281 Rufflet (Sword) Route 8, Stony Wilderness Bridge Field 282 Braviary (Sword) Dusty Bowl - 283 Vullaby (Shield) Route 8, Stony Wilderness Bridge Field 284 Mandibuzz (Shield) Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage - 285 Skorupi Motostoke Riverbank Motostoke Riverbank, Route 6 286 Drapion Lake of Outrage Route 8 287 Litwick - Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field 288 Lampent Lake of Outrage - 289 Chandelure - - 290 Inkay Route 7, Dusty Bowl and Giant's Mirror Bridge Field, Hammerlocke Hills 291 Malamar - - 292 Sneasel Motostoke Riverbank, Hammerlocke Hills Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field 293 Weavile - - 294 Sableye (Shield) Dusty Bowl - 295 Mawile (Sword) Dusty Bowl Bridge Field 296 Maractus Bridge Field, Stony Wilderness - 297 Sigilyph Lake of Outage, Stony Wilderness Motostoke Riverbank 298 Riolu Giant's Cap - 299 Lucario - -

Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex: 300-400

(Image credit: Nintendo)

A B C 300 Torkoal Motostoke Riverbank, Giant's Cap Route 6, Giant's Mirror 301 Mimikyu - Giant's Mirror 302 Cufant Bridge Field - 303 Copperajah Lake of Outrage - 304 Qwilfish Route 9, Bridge Field Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl 305 Frillish West Lake Axwell, North Lake Miloch - 306 Jellicent Route 9 Lake of Outrage 307 Mareanie Route 9, Motostoke Riverbank Motostoke Riverbank, Giant's Mirror 308 Toxapex Route 9 - 309 Cramorant Bridge Field, Stony Wilderness Route 9, Lake of Outrage 310 Toxel Motostoke Riverbank, Stony Wilderness Route 7, Stony Wilderness 311 Toxtricity - - 312 Silicobra - Route 6 313 Sandaconda - Route 8, Lake of Outrage 314 Hippopotas Dusty Bowl Route 6 315 Hippowdon - Route 8, Giant's Mirror, Lake of Outrage 316 Durant Giant's Mirror Route 6 317 Heatmor Giant's Mirror Route 6 318 Helioptile Route 6, Giant's Mirror - 319 Heliolisk - - 320 Hawlucha - Route 6, Hammerlocke Hills 321 Trapinch Route 6 - 322 Vibrava - - 323 Flygon Lake of Outrage - 324 Axew Axew's Eye - 325 Fraxure - - 326 Haxorus Lake of Outrage - 327 Yamask Route 6 - 328 Runerigus - - 329 Cofagrigus - - 330 Honedge Hammerlocke Hills Hammerlocke Hills 331 Doublade - Lake of Outrage 332 Aegislash - - 333 Ponyta (Shield) Glimwood Tangle Glimwood Tangle 334 Rapidash (Shield) - - 335 Sinistea Glimwood Tangle Glimwood Tangle 336 Polteageist - 337 Indeedee (Male - Sword, Female - Shield) Glimwood Tangle Glimwood Tangle, Lake of Outrage 338 Phantump Glimwood Tangle Glimwood Tangle 339 Trevenant - - 340 Morelull Giant's Mirror, Hammerlocke Hills - 341 Shiinotic Glimwood Tangle Glimwood Tangle 342 Oranguru (Shield) Glimwood Tangle Glimwood Tangle 343 Passimian (Sword) Glimwood Tangle Glimwood Tangle 344 Morepeko - Route 9 345 Falinks - Route 8, Lake of Outrage 346 Drampa (Shield) - Lake of Outrage 347 Turtonator (Sword) - Lake of Outrage 348 Togedemaru Route 8 Lake of Outrage 349 Snom Route 8 Route 8, Route 10, Lake of Outrage 350 Frosmoth - - 351 Clobbopus Route 9 - 352 Grapploct - - 353 Pincurchin - Route 9 354 Mantyke Motostoke Riverbank, Lake of Outrage Route 9 355 Matine Lake of Outrage Route 9 356 Wailmer Route 9 Route 9 357 Wailord - Route 9 358 Bergmite Route 9 - 359 Avalugg - - 360 Dhelmise Route 9 - 361 Lapras - Route 9 362 Lunatone (Shield) Route 8, Giant's Cap - 363 Solrock (Sword) Route 8, Giant's Cap - 364 Mime Jr. - - 365 Mr. Mime Route 10 Lake of Outrage 366 Mr. Rime - - 367 Darumaka (Sword) - Route 8, Route 10 368 Darmanitan (Sword) - - 369 Stonjourner (Sword) - Lake of Outrage, Route 10 370 Eiscue (Shield) - Lake of Outrage, Route 10 371 Duraludon Route 10 Lake of Outrage 372 Rotom Lake of Outrage - 373 Ditto Lake of Outrage Lake of Outrage 374 Dracozolt - Fossilised Drake + Dino 375 Arctozolt - Fossiled Bird + Dino 376 Dracovish - Fossilised Drake + Fish 377 Arctovish - Fossilised Bird + Fish 378 Charmander - Gift 379 Charmeleon - - 380 Charizard - - 381 Type: Null - Gift 382 Silvally - - 383 Larvitar (Shield) - Lake of Outrage 384 Pupitar (Shield) - Lake of Outrage 385 Tyranitar (Shield) - - 386 Deino (Sword) - Lake of Outrage 387 Zweilous (Sword) - - 388 Hydreigon (Sword) - - 389 Goomy (Shield) - Lake of Outrage 390 Sliggoo (Shield) - Lake of Outrage 391 Goodra (Shield) - - 392 Jangmo-o (Sword) - Lake of Outrage 393 Hakamo-o (Sword) - Lake of Outrage 394 Kommo-o (Sword) - - 395 Dreepy - Lake of Outrage 396 Drakloak Lake of Outrage - 397 Dragapult - - 398 Zacian (Sword) Legendary - 399 Zamazenta (Shield) Legendary - 400 Eternatus Legendary -

