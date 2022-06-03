Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have conventionally attractive professors and the internet is not coping

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new trailer revealed a pair of conventionally attractive professors, and the internet has found itself in horny jail yet again.

To clear the air straight away, there is no denying that these cartoon video game characters, called Professor Sada and Professor Turo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, are smokin' hot. Just look at Sada's piercing gray eyes or Turo's stylish fade, which runs into a neatly trimmed beard that wraps around his perfectly sculpted jawline. We get it, they're very good-looking.

But as Fanbyte (opens in new tab) brought to our attention, the internet is straight up ravenous, the likes of which we haven't seen since the whole Resident Evil Village Lady Dimitrescu craze. There's been plenty of fan art (some of which is NSFW but we won't share that here), jokes, playful fantasizing, and some general drooling over the characters' respective hotness in the context of Pride Month. Here are some highlights:

What the fuck am I supposed to do man?! #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/XYouI5id4rJune 1, 2022 See more

sada's fangs made me do it #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/VLowUI4VyoJune 1, 2022 See more

happy pride month both professors are fucking hot #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/aRiRLoHoqqJune 1, 2022 See more

#PokemonScarletViolet My two favorite parts of the announcement lechonk and the hot professors pic.twitter.com/rV72SwH5JIJune 1, 2022 See more

PROFESSOR TURO IS SO HOT OH GOD pic.twitter.com/I6ksYQirg4June 1, 2022 See more

It would be so funny if Pokémon Professor Sada bit me or something haha lol, like maybe if she bit me aggressively enough to let me feel intimidated but softly enough for reassurance that would be sooo funny right lol hahah pic.twitter.com/gfW4vkSCTgJune 1, 2022 See more

Sada and Turo's drip is impeccable, but the clothes the characters are wearing also seem to be hinting at a prominent narrative theme: past and present. Sada appears to be wearing attire from thousands of years ago, while Turo looks like he walked out of a time machine - or fell from a space-time distortion - from the distant future. The characters' names also seem to be derived from pasada and futuro, the Spanish words for past and future. Same goes for the two new Legendary Pokemon, Miraidon and Koraidon, whose names bear resemblance to the Japanese words for ancient and future (korai and mirai).

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are due to launch on Nintendo Switch on November 18.

