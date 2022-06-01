New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer reveals four-player co-op, Legendaries, and Lechonk the Pig

The new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer has given us so much more information about the upcoming Gen 9 game.

One of the first new bits of information we get from the trailer is the introduction of the two new professors, Professor Sada (in Pokemon Scarlet) and Professor Turo (in Pokemon Violet). According to the freshly updated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website (opens in new tab), the pair are both carrying out research into "certain lore passed down in the region."

The trailer also introduces us to a new Pokemon trainer and future friend, Nemona. According to her bio, Nemona is an experienced Pokemon trainer who serves as a reliable guide for you on your adventures in Scarlet and Violet.

After this, we are reintroduced to the three Gen 9 starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly before meeting five more Pokemon for the very first time. The first of the new five coming to the Pokemon series in Scarlet and Violet are Smoliv (grass/normal type), Pawmi (electric type), and finally, a sure to be fan favourite, Lechonk (normal type). We have also got our first look at the two new Legendaries Koraidon (Pokemon Scarlet) and Miraidon (Pokemon Violet).

Shortly after its reveal earlier this year, Nintendo described Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as "a revolutionary new step" in the Pokemon series . Following today’s announcements, it looks as though this may actually be the case as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the "first open-world RPG in the series." Described as a new style of adventure, players will be able to experience the world of Scarlet and Violet at their own pace, in any way they want to.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will also be one of the first Pokemon games to introduce multiplayer, in fact players will be able to experience the games with up to four other pals. This means you’ll be able to trade and battle Pokemon as well as explore the various locations of the region with your friends.

Finally, we also found out that all important Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release date . Just like several other games in the series, fans will be able to pick up the Gen 9 games during the holidays on November 12, 2022.