Pokemon Legends: Arceus seems to be playable, according to a surprising celebrity endorsement

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is apparently in a playable state according to the surprising source of singer Christina Aguilera.

In a recent interview with Elle (via Nintendo Life ), Aguilera discusses the recent Nintendo Switch advert she shot with her family, revealing that: "My daughter was able to fall in love with a new game. We had a brief moment to [try out] Pokemon Legends: Arceus." The singer/songwriter then goes on to say how visually striking the game is adding: "It's so gorgeous, the graphics and the setting that you get to explore in, so she was loving that so much, she wouldn't give me a turn."

Although not exactly ready to ship - as Aguilera explains, Pokemon Legends: Arecus was just on the set of the Nintendo Switch advert and not actually given to her daughter to take home - it still gives the rest of us an idea as to how close the game is to being completely finished. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is now a little over a month or so away from releasing on January 28, 2022.

A few months ago, it was discovered that the previously marketed "open-world Pokemon game" wasn’t actually as open world as once thought. According to The Pokemon Company - which was forced to clarify this after one Pokemon fan discovered that the map for Legends: Arceus didn’t look as open as it should - Pokemon Legends: Arecus will have "various open-world areas" as opposed to the previously expected completely open-world map.