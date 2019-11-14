Pokemon Home: Everything we know so far about the upcoming Pokemon storage app

Pokemon Home is a cloud-based Pokemon storage app revealed by Game Freak at 2019's Pokemon press conference . The software allows trainers to transfer their hard-caught Pokemon from their Switch, 3DS, or mobile device and trade with other trainers locally and online around the world.

With Pokemon Sword and Shield releasing this Friday, you're sure to add a ton of new Pokemon to your Pokedex that you'd rather not lose when the next game in the series inevitably releases. Pokemon Home is an evolution of the current storage system, Pokemon Bank, that allows you to store Pokemon from the 3DS games, the mobile Pokemon Go, and the new Switch games. Here's everything we know so far about Pokemon Home, including its release date, where it can be downloaded, what games are compatible, and more as information is revealed.

How it'll work

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Similar in theory to Pokemon Bank, which only accepts Pokemon from 3DS games, Pokemon Home is a storage app for your Pokemon that lets you save Pokemon from Let's Go: Eevee and Let's Go: Pikachu, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Go, and Pokemon Bank. It also differs from Pokemon Bank in that you can trade and interact with other players through both local and online connections.

According to a graphic made by Game Freak to demonstrate the way transferring works with Pokemon Home, the new cloud-based service will allow transfers from Pokemon Bank, Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu, Pokemon Let's Go Eevee, Pokemon Sword and Shield, and Pokemon Go. However, Pokemon stored in Pokemon Home can only be transferred to Pokemon Sword and Shield, for obvious reasons.

It was also revealed at E3 2019 that while Pokemon from different games can be transferred into Pokemon Sword and Shield from Pokemon Home, the selection of transferable Pokemon is limited to those included in Sword and Shield's Pokedex .

When it's coming out

(Image credit: Nintendo)

All we know on this front is what was revealed during the Pokemon press conference, which is that Pokemon Home is coming "early 2020." That gives you some time between Pokemon Sword and Shield's November 15 release to catch as many Pokemon as you can to store in Pokemon Home for future releases.

Where you can download it

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If Pokemon Bank is any indication, you'll be able to download Pokemon Home right from your device of choice, whether that's a Switch, 3DS, or mobile device, from the Nintendo eShop. You can also download Pokemon Bank from your Nintendo account on PC, and we're expecting the same to apply with Pokemon Home.

How much it'll cost

(Image credit: Niantic)

It hasn't been officially revealed how much Pokemon Home will cost, or even if it will cost anything at all. Pokemon Bank costs $5 / £4.49 / €4.99, but we wouldn't be so quick to assume Pokemon Home will cost the same. Considering Switch Online comes with its own, and substantially pricier, subscription cost, there's a good chance Nintendo will simply bundle in Pokemon Home with a Switch Online subscription. Though if that's the case, players who access the service through a mobile device or 3DS will likely have to pay a separate subscription fee.

What games it's compatible with

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pokemon Home will be compatible with Pokemon Let's Go: Pikachu, Pokemon Let's Go: Eevee, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Go, and every game compatible with Pokemon Bank. Those games include - takes breath - Pokemon Black and White, Pokemon Black and White versions 2, Pokemon Red and Blue, Pokemon Yellow and Gold, Pokemon Silver and Crystal, Pokemon X and Y, Pokemon Alpha Sapphire, Pokemon Omega Ruby, Pokemon Sun and Moon, and Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

Just remember, Pokemon Sword and Shield are the only games that Pokemon Home will be able to transfer Pokemon into, and you'll only be able to transfer Pokemon into Sword and Shield that are already a part of Sword and Shield's Pokedex.