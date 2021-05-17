Pokemon Go Yveltal counters, weaknesses, movesets, and how to beat it in raids

The best Pokemon Go Yveltal counters will be a hot topic of discussion for the next two weeks as the brand new legendary features in raids. While the shiny form of Yveltal isn't available in Pokemon Go yet, capturing your first Yveltal is another entry ticked off the Pokedex, so we've got everything you need to know about the best counters, weaknesses, and movesets. This is your one stop shop for Pokemon Go Yveltal counters.

Pokemon Go Yveltal counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Yveltal Key Info Type: Dark/Flying

Weaknesses: Electric, Fairy, Rock, Ice

Resistances: Grass, Flying, Ghost, Dark

Boosted Weather: Fog, Windy

100% IVs: 2160 (L20) / 2701 (L25)

The best Yveltal counters in Pokemon Go come mainly in the form of Electric and Rock-types, with a couple of Ice-types thrown in for good measure. None of them deal 4x damage but all will do 2x, and since Yveltal is so bulky, you'll want at least four more trainers alongside you to take this beast down.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Zekrom Charge Beam Wild Charge Thundurus Volt Switch Thunderbolt Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge Raikou Thunder Shock Wild Charge Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche Zapdos Thunder Shock Thunderbolt Terrakion Smack Down Rock Slide Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Magnezone Spark Wild Charge Luxray Spark Wild Charge Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Gardevoir Charm Dazzling Gleam Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche

Pokemon Go Yveltal moveset

(Image credit: Niantic)

Fast Moves Charged Moves Snarl (Dark) Hurricane (Flying) Sucker Punch (Dark) Focus Blast (Fighting) Gust (Flying) Hyper Beam (Normal) Psychic (Psychic) Dark Pulse (Dark)

Yveltal has a bunch of moves with different typings and when taking it down, your biggest challenge will be if it has Snarl. None of the fast moves are strong against any of the above counters, but Snarl is quick and allows Yveltal to reach its charged move frequently.

When it comes to the charged moves, Focus Blast is a worry for your Ice and Rock-type counters because it will deal 2x damage. Dark Pulse is fast and overall, quite a strong move so it can whittle you down quickly. Hurricane is the same, although it's resisted by your Electric and Rock-type counters. Psychic won't do much and as long as you make sure you're dodging Hyper Beam, Yveltal should be relatively easy to take down. Just make sure you have enough trainers alongside you.