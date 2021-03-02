Pokemon Go Sierra counters - how to beat the Team Go Rocket leader

One of the three Team Go Rocket leaders, you'll often find yourself in need of the best Pokemon Go Sierra counters to take her down. Whether you're completing one of the many special research storylines in Pokemon Go that pit you against the trio or you're looking to catch some more shadow Pokemon, Sierra will become a familiar foe after a while. Her lineup and weaknesses often change though so make sure you keep checking back to this Pokemon Go Sierra counters guide for everything you need to know.

Pokemon Go Sierra lineup

Carvanha Hippowdon/Porygon-Z/Mismagius Flygon/Houndoom/Walrein

Pokemon Go Sierra counters

Below are all of the best counters to Sierra's Pokemon, listed in the order they can appear.

#1: Carvanha counters

Carvanha isn't a particularly strong Pokemon to begin with and since it's a Water/Dark-type, there are a lot of possible counters. You can see off Carvanha with ease by using any of the following counters.

Pokemon Moveset Togekiss Charm/Ancient Power Torterra Razor Leaf/Frenzy Plant Scrafty Counter/Foul Play Hydreigon Dragon Breath/Dark Pulse

#2: Hippowdon counters

Hippowdon is only a Ground-type Pokemon, but its move pool is so varied and wild that there's a chance even the best Hippowdon counter may be weak to its moves in battle. As a result, try some of the following counters and if one fails, move onto the next.

Pokemon Moveset Torterra Razor Leaf/Frenzy Plant Kyogre Waterfall/Surf Rhyperior Mud Slap/Surf Roserade Razor Leaf/Grass Knot

#2: Porygon-Z counters

Since Porygon-Z is a Normal-type Pokemon, it is only weak to Fighting-types. It has a powerful move pool, but if you go all out with your strongest Fighting-type Pokemon, you should be able to take it down.

Pokemon Moveset Machamp Counter/Close Combat Hariyama Counter/Dynamic Punch Lucario Counter/Power-Up Punch Escavalier Counter/Drill Run

#2: Mismagius counters

Like Dusknoir when fighting Cliff, Mismagius can be taken down easily by using Normal and Dark-type Pokemon, since it only has Ghost-type moves.

Pokemon Moveset Krookodile Snarl/Crunch Ursaring Shadow Claw/Close Combat Muk Snarl/Dark Pulse Tyranitar Smack Down/Crunch

#3: Houndoom counters

Houndoom, on the other hand, is a Fire-/Dark-type Pokemon, so Bug-types would be the worst option here. Any Fighting-, Ground-, Rock-, and Water-type moves will deal double damage against Houndoom, so if you faced off against Sharpedo in slot two, hopefully your Fighting-type counter will still be healthy to deal damage to Sharpedo.

Pokemon Moveset Rampardos Smack Down/Rock Slide Kingler Bubble/Crabhammer Conkeldurr Counter/Dynamic Punch Kyogre Waterfall/Hydro Pump

#3: Flygon counters

Flygon is a Ground/Dragon-type with some powerful moves; ideally, you'll still have one shield left here to block a charged attack. You'll want to use Fairy, Ice, and Dragon-type Pokemon, but only go for the latter if the Flygon you're against knows Mud Shot. Otherwise Flygon's Dragon-type moves will see you off.

Pokemon Moveset Gardevoir Charm/Synchronoise Clefable Charm/Meteor Mash Alolan Ninetales Powder Snow/Weather Ball Articuno Ice Shard/Icy Wind

#3: Walrein counters

Walrein is an Ice/Water-type Pokemon, so Grass, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves are the best to use. Unfortunately, Fire-type Pokemon aren't recommended thanks to Walrein's Water-type moves.

Pokemon Moveset Tangrowth Vine Whip/Power Whip Alolan Exeggutor Bullet Seed/Seed Bomb Metagross Bullet Punch/Meteor Mash Melmetal Thunder Shock/Superpower

