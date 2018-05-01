Pokemon Go gets Fighting-type Pokemon, plus Electric and Flying Research

Like your Uncle Mark at that wedding that one time, Pokemon Go is about to get real fighty. A special battle event starts today that will see the game packed full of Fighting-type Pokémon, like Machop and Makuhita. Developer Niantic is throwing in some extra incentives for gym-based violence too.

"Until May 14, you’ll receive 2× bonus XP for Gym Battles and Raid Battles. Plus, Raid Battles will also award a guaranteed 3,000 Stardust for participating - and at least one Rare Candy if you win."

Today Niantic also announced new Field Research tasks and rewards that will focus on the Flying- and Electric-flavored Pokemon. All that sucking up to Professor Willow will pay off too.

"If you’re able to earn enough stamps for your Research Breakthrough, you’ll have the opportunity to catch the Legendary Electric- and Flying-type Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region - Zapdos."

Later on this month, there'll be another Pokemon Go community day, where you can meet IRL people to hunt the AR monsters. On May 19 from 11am to 2pm Pacific Time, special Pokemon and bonuses will appear in your local area.

"For just a few hours each month, you can encounter a special Pokemon in the wild. During these hours, there's a chance to learn a previously unavailable move for that Pokemon or its evolution, as well as earn some Community Day bonuses"

Check out your local hot spots on the official site , and happy hunting.

