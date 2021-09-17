Pokemon Go 5th Anniversary video is a big nostalgia trip

Pokemon Go is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a look back at its global phenomenon launch, and at the dedicated community that has kept it going since then.

The Pokemon Go 5th anniversary video, titled "Adventures Go On," features a mix of news footage, players out in the world, and prominent members of the Pokemon Go community. It's one part nostalgic reminiscence of a simpler time when it seemed like half the world was wandering the streets looking for a dang Pikachu, and one part celebration of how far the game has come since then.

"In the past five years, there’ve been as many adventures as there are Trainers and their Pokemon, and the discoveries they’ve made are even more boundless," the developers wrote on their official blog . "We hope that this will bring back some fond memories of your own experiences as a Pokemon Trainer. No matter where your adventures take you, we’re all connected through the world of Pokemon GO."

Up next in the anniversary celebration is the Community Day event coming this Sunday, bringing out the sea-otter-ly Oshawott to trainers everywhere. Meanwhile, the long-postponed Pokemon Go Safari Zone series will kick off in Liverpool on October 15, with events in Philadelphia then St. Louis to come in the following weeks.