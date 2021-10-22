PS5 State of Play confirmed for next week

The next PlayStation State of Play has been confirmed for next week.

In a new blog post, the PlayStation Blog confirmed that "State of Play returns next Wednesday, October 27," at 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/22:00 BST, and will be broadcast across the company's Twitch and YouTube channels.

Sony has also outlined what players should expect from the show, which "is looking to be ~20 minutes or so." The focus will be on "announcements and updates for upcoming third-party releases headed to PS5 and PS4."

There'll be "new looks at previously announced games, plus a few reveals from our partners around the world," the blog post confirms.

That means no God of War: Ragnarok or Horizon Forbidden West, as those are Sony first-party titles, and we won't get any sense of what the recently acquired Bluepoint will be working on, despite rumors of multiple Bloodborne projects in the works. Games like Elden Ring and Forspoken, however, both of which are expected to launch on PS5 in the first few months of 2022, seem like prime examples of titles that we could get a closer look at during the show.

Still, it's interesting to note that Sony seems to be suggesting a handful of brand-new titles at next week's show. The scope of those isn't likely to be huge, as major third-party publishers like Ubisoft, for example, would probably look to reveal their new games on their own terms. Don't expect massively in-depth explorations, either - at just 20 minutes, the show might only offer relatively short looks at a handful of titles.

Get hyped with our list of upcoming PS5 games.