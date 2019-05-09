Final Fantasy 7 Remake headlines PlayStation's latest State of Play - here are all the announcements and trailers

The second State of Play presentation from PlayStation was only about half as long as the State of Play show in March , but arguably had the better lineup of trailers and reveals, including a long-awaited new trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, more of the MediEvil remake, and some exciting game announcements. In case you missed it, we've rounded up all the videos and announcements right here for your easy perusal, though you sadly won't find anything related to the PS5 . Hopefully we'll see some of these as part of the E3 2019 games lineup this summer, even if Sony itself won't be at the show in any official capacity.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake trailer gives us a good look at the early chapters

It's been a long, long time coming, but Final Fantasy 7 Remake is drawing ever nearer. This brief teaser trailer gives us a look at the earlier scenes in the game, including the early mission where Cloud, Barret, Jessie, and Biggs blow up the Mako Reactor, and Cloud's first run-in with Aerith. The snippets of gameplay showed off plenty of fast-paced real-time combat, along with a glimpse at the boss fight against the Guard Scorpion 'bot. There's "more to come in June," so we'll definitely see more of Final Fantasy 7 Remake around E3.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne shows off plenty of new monsters

Take on all new monsters that roam the frozen wastes in Monster Hunter World 's Iceborne expansion. The creatures you're going up against look appropriately fearsome, and will require agile reflexes and tight team coordination to overcome. We also got a look at the fearsome dragon Velkhana, who served as the trailer's cliffhanger. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne hits consoles on September 6.

Riverbond is getting some crossover cameos

If you adore the voxel art style made famous by Minecraft, and love the isometric dungeon crawling of Diablo, Riverbond will be right up your alley. This new trailer featured eight crossover skins with heroes from other games like Bastion, Psychonauts, Enter the Gungeon, Shovel Knight, and Guacamelee. It's coming this summer.

Predator Hunting Grounds is an asymmetrical take on the sci-fi franchise

Predator Hunting Grounds was announced with a short cinematic teaser, made by Friday the 13th developer Illfonic in partnership with 20th Century Fox. Friday the 13th was one of the few games to get asymmetrical multiplayer right, but got tied up in legal troubles , so hopefully the studio can reach its full potential with Predator Hunting Grounds, coming sometime in 2020.

MediEvil will be here in time for Halloween

A new MediEvil story trailer gave us a closer look at the undead antics of Sir Daniel Fortesque as he explores a colorful, cartoony world and slashes enemies by the dozens. The long wait for this remaster will soon be over as MediEvil will be here on October 25.

Welcome to the jungle in Away: The Survival Series

Play as a small badger/lemur/flying squirrel-looking animal in Away, a wildlife survival sim where you'll have to forage for food and fend off predators. It looks like you can even mind-meld with other animals, as you appear to take over a crab's body at one point. The trailer's narrator is doing his very best David Attenborough impression, and Away's world looks surprisingly huge.

Get a limited-edition console with the Days of Play PS4

If you're a console collector or just want a keepsake to remember the event, Sony will be offering a limited-edition Days of Play PS4 at the event this June. This steel gray PS4 looks pristine, though I wish it was a holographic as the teaser makes it look.