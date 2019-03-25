Here are the trailers and news from PlayStation's State of Play, including Iron Man VR

PlayStation's first ever State of Play broadcast was chock-full of PlayStation VR games, with some updates on other big upcoming titles like Mortal Kombat 11 as well. The whole presentation ran for just over 20 minutes and showed off a boatload of trailers as it went from game to game, so we've rounded up all of the videos and announcements up right here.

Marvel's Iron Man VR announced: Fulfill your Iron Man power fantasy with Marvel's Iron Man VR, a new PSVR game that will let you put on the robo-suit and blast some fools with your hand thruster thingies. Friday's appearance as a full-on a holographic assistant and Tony Stark's so-not-Robert-Downey-Jr. Voice make it clear that this is based on the comics rather than the MCU. You can start playing Iron Man VR sometime this year.

Mortal Kombat 11 new trailer: Mortal Kombat 11 introduced three returning combatants - Jax, Kung Lao, and Liu Kang - in a trailer that showed off the game's funny bone. Also its regular bones, and not-at-all-funny guts, because it's Mortal Kombat. Hopefully you can fight along to Check Yo Self and Blue Suede in the full game too.

Five Nights At Freddy's VR: Help Wanted announced: The first full-on VR game in Five Nights At Freddy's history is coming to PSVR this spring . It will feature levels from the original games as well as a selection of "new nightmares".

No Man's Sky VR mode announced: The No Man's Sky Beyond expansion coming this summer will include a PSVR mode . Looks like you'll be able to use a pair of Move controllers to blast rocks with a heretofore unthinkable level of precision.

Days Gone new trailer: We see more of main character Deacon St. John's life before the apocalypse in the latest trailer for Days Gone. It sounds like there's something more to his wife Sarah's death/disappearance, but we'll have to wait until the full game arrives next month to see what comes of it. Sony also showed some new footage of the game, including a big, buff Breaker Freaker.

Blood & Truth release date: The new PSVR game from Sony London Studio is coming on May 28, 2019. Blood & Truth is a spiritual successor to the London Heist PlayStation VR experience from the same developers, so pay attention to this one if you were into that.

Observation release date: This sci-fi horror game (from the devs of the brilliant Stories Untold) set in a near-future space station teases that "You're not on the station. You are the station." You'll be able to find out what that means for yourself on May 21, 2019.

Concrete Genie new trailer and PSVR mode: Concrete Genie was announced a while ago, but this new trailer gave us a fresh look at the game's grungy storybook style. Sony also revealed that Concrete Genie will have a PSVR mode when it arrives in fall.

Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled PlayStation exclusives: Wish your Crash karting experience was a little more polygonal? A new trailer revealed that the PS4 version will get exclusive retro character models and a course pulled straight from the 1999 original.

ReadySet Heroes announced: This multiplayer dungeon crawler sets you and your team racing through a randomly chosen dungeon, picking up loot on the way. Once you reach the end, you face off against another team of players who were charging through their own copy of the same dungeon. It's coming in 2019.

A bunch of PSVR titles are on the way: Sony had enough PSVR games coming in the next few months to justify a good old-fashioned montage. Here are all the titles and release dates from the fast-moving minute.

Mini-Mech Mayhem - June 18

Jupiter & Mars - April 22

Falcon Age - April 9

Trover saves the Universe - May 31

Everybody's Golf VR - May 21

Table of Tales - April 16

Vacation Simulator - June 18