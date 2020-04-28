Popular

Persona 5 Royal crossword puzzle answers guide

Solutions to all the Persona 5 Royal crossword puzzles

(Image credit: Atlus)

Persona 5 Royal crossword puzzles are among the best ways to increase your intelligence social stat, simply because they don't use up a time slot. You'll periodically find new crossword puzzles on the table at Leblanc, and you can solve them instantly for a free point of intelligence. Most of them are pretty straightforward, and the answer often lies in the current arc of the story, but others are a bit obscure. So, we've prepared a full guide to all the Persona 5 Royal crossword puzzle answers to help you make the most of this free intelligence boost.  

  • How school years are divided - Semesters
  • Hanami: Cherry (?) viewing - Blossom
  • Time for a trip: (?) week - Golden
  • What are the May Blues - Malaise
  • Where is art shown off and sold - Gallery
  • A type of outdoor allergy - Pollenosis
  • Nihonga: (?) cultural artwork - Japanese
  • Label for an unparalleled artist - Master
  • Held to inform the public - Conference
  • Changes with the season - Wardrobe 
  • Exchanged all over the world - Currency
  • A border between air masses - Front
  • Medicine of varying legality - Narcotics
  • Many students' greatest l love - Vacation
  • These gauge student knowledge - Finals
  • A seasonal, skybound event - Fireworks
  • A stationary hot spot: heat (?) - Island
  • Necessary for dares - Courage
  • A common skin injury - Sunburn
  • When it's too hot to sleep - Sweltering
  • Techy term for e-infiltration - Hacking
  • Localized destructive storm - Typhoon
  • Tsukimi:  lunar viewing (?) - Festival
  • Establishing order or worth - Ranking
  • Absorbs the most light - Black
  • Co-opted Celtic holiday - Halloween
  • Lined up at school festivals - Stalls
  • Tipster hotlines offer this - Reward
  • Laying into someone - Bashing
  • Draws people to you - Charisma
  • AKA sweating sickness - Influenza
  • What lights do for store signage - Illuminate 
  • Politicians thrive on this rating - Approval
  • Joyful holiday w/ an intruder - Christmas 

