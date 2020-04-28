Persona 5 Royal crossword puzzle answers guide

Persona 5 Royal crossword puzzles are among the best ways to increase your intelligence social stat, simply because they don't use up a time slot. You'll periodically find new crossword puzzles on the table at Leblanc, and you can solve them instantly for a free point of intelligence. Most of them are pretty straightforward, and the answer often lies in the current arc of the story, but others are a bit obscure. So, we've prepared a full guide to all the Persona 5 Royal crossword puzzle answers to help you make the most of this free intelligence boost.

How school years are divided - Semesters

Hanami: Cherry (?) viewing - Blossom

Time for a trip: (?) week - Golden

What are the May Blues - Malaise

Where is art shown off and sold - Gallery

A type of outdoor allergy - Pollenosis

Nihonga: (?) cultural artwork - Japanese

Label for an unparalleled artist - Master

Held to inform the public - Conference

Changes with the season - Wardrobe

Exchanged all over the world - Currency

A border between air masses - Front

Medicine of varying legality - Narcotics

Many students' greatest l love - Vacation

These gauge student knowledge - Finals

A seasonal, skybound event - Fireworks

A stationary hot spot: heat (?) - Island

Necessary for dares - Courage

A common skin injury - Sunburn

When it's too hot to sleep - Sweltering

Techy term for e-infiltration - Hacking

Localized destructive storm - Typhoon

Tsukimi: lunar viewing (?) - Festival

Establishing order or worth - Ranking

Absorbs the most light - Black

Co-opted Celtic holiday - Halloween

Lined up at school festivals - Stalls

Tipster hotlines offer this - Reward

Laying into someone - Bashing

Draws people to you - Charisma

AKA sweating sickness - Influenza

What lights do for store signage - Illuminate

Politicians thrive on this rating - Approval

Joyful holiday w/ an intruder - Christmas

Here's everything you need to know about Persona 5 Royal confidants, and all the Persona 5 Royal answers you need to ace exams.