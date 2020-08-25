People are selling iPhones with Fortnite installed for thousands of dollars

People are willing to pay thousands of dollars for an iPhone with Fortnite installed, or at least that's what some eBay sellers are hoping.

Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store earlier in the month due to a legal dispute with Epic games, sparking a feud that would include some pretty spicy shots fired from both sides. But the end result for iOS gamers, sadly, is the inability to download and play Fortnite on their phones or tablets. And so naturally, people are taking advantage of the situation and trying to make a buck (or 10,000) off of the situation.

A quick search on eBay for "iPhone Fortnite" yields thousands of results ranging from reasonably-priced units all the way to $10,000 and even well beyond that. The highest-priced listing I could find on eBay for - let me remind you, a phone with the free game Fortnite installed - was asking $40,000 real money dollars.

It's worth noting that for the moment, and presumably until there's a potential resolution between Epic Games and Apple, that even iPhone users with Fortnite already downloaded won't be able to download any future updates for the game. That will quickly leave those players with an outdated version of the game, eventually preventing them from playing entirely.

Fortunately, Fortnite can still be downloaded on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch for free. It can also be downloaded to Android devices via the Epic Games Store, though it has been removed from Google Play.

