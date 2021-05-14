Parasite director Bong Joon-ho's next movie is an animation set underwater

Bong Joon-ho has set his first big screen project since 2019's Oscar-winning Parasite . The director is making his first foray into animation with a Korean-language flick about humans and deep sea creatures.

Bong has reportedly been working on the project since 2018 and finished writing the script in January this year. He's also reportedly working on a live-action English-language movie – Bong revealed the existence of these two films backstage at last year's Oscars, revealing one was a Korean movie "located in Seoul" with "unique elements of horror and action," so it's safe to say that he was referring to the upcoming animation.

The filmmaker is currently working as an executive producer on HBO's Parasite TV series, which is in pre-production. Although it's set in the same universe as the movie, the show will tell an original story. "All these key ideas accumulated from when I started writing the script," Bong told TheWrap last year when word of the TV show first got out. "I just couldn’t include all those ideas in the two-hour running time of the film, so they’re all stored in my iPad and my goal with this limited series is to create a six-hour-long film."

Parasite follows a poor family who scheme to become employed by a wealthy family and infiltrate their household, with disastrous consequences. The movie cleaned up during the 2019 award season, winning the Palme d'Or at Cannes, Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes, and four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Bong has also directed movies like Okja, Snowpiercer, and The Host .