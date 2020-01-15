Popular

Overwatch Lunar New Year 2020 event starts January 16

By

The announcement was made today, but it's unclear what the event will include

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Overwatch's annual Lunar New Year event has a kick-off date, and it's tomorrow, January 16. The announcement was made on the official Overwatch Twitter account, complete with a video featuring Hanzo in his Huang Zhong skin releasing paper lanterns into the sky. 

Oddly enough, we don't know anything else about tomorrow's event, which will celebrate the Year of the Rat and run from January 16 to February 5 (the Chinese New Year falls on January 25). The Lunar New Year event always starts shortly after the completion of the Winter Wonderland event, but Blizzard usually announces its start date a few days ahead of time. This year, however, we're finding out only a day early, which might be why we don't know anything else.

We've no idea how many new cosmetics and skins will drop with the event, or if there will be a new map or other limited-time game modes. In previous years, we've seen Lunar New Year-themed makeovers on maps like Lijiang Tower and Busan, as well as a wide variety of thematic skins, including ones based on Chinese military generals, a lion dance-inspired skin for Orisa, and a Hong Gildong skin for Tracer. There's usually eight new skins that drop during the Lunar New Year event, but as we previously reported, Overwatch updates have suffered as Blizzard sets its sights on Overwatch 2

Could this mean we'd get a Lunar New Year event with no new skins? While it seems unlikely, the teaser posted by Overwatch features an old Hanzo skin - the only "new" thing it could be showing is perhaps a Hanzo highlight intro. We'll keep you updated with any Lunar New Year 2020 news as soon as we hear it.

Check out the Overwatch 2 version of our special series, Big in 2020: Overwatch 2 will redefine the video game sequel.  

Alyssa Mercante

Brooklyn-based Staff Writer and mother of two rescue cats, Radgie and Riot. After years spent in and out of academia and toiling over freelance work, with a two-year stint as Associate Editor at a tech startup, I am now doing what I love for a living. That includes sailing to every question mark in The Witcher 3, emoting out of dropships in Apex Legends, and arguing over Star Wars lore. 