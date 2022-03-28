The Oscars 2022 winners list in full: CODA and Dune are biggest victors

The Oscars 2022 winners have been announced, with CODA taing home Best Picture

The Oscars 2022 winners have been announced. CODA took home the night's biggest award, Best Picture, beating stiff competiting for the former odds-on favorite, The Power of the Dog.

CODA also picked up Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur. However, the night's overall biggest winner by number of statuettes was Dune, which flooded the technical catagories, including Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Editing.

Some of the nights other winners: Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress prize for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, while Jane Campion took home Best Director for helming The Power of the Dog. Will Smith won Best Actor for playing the titular character in King Richard, yet his victory was vastly overshadowed by an incident earlier in the ceremony in which he stepped on stage and clashed with Chris Rock.

There was also the fan-favorite award given to Army of the Dead – an award voted on by social media users before the awards. Here's the list of Oscars 2022 winners.

The Oscars 2022 winners in full

Best Picture

  • Belfast
  • CODA – WINNER
  • Don't Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Best Director

  • Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza,
  • Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog – WINNER
  • Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actress

  • Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye – WINNER
  • Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
  • Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
  • Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
  • Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor

  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
  • Andrew Garfield, Tick... Tick... BOOM
  • Will Smith, King Richard – WINNER
  • Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress

  • Ariana Debose, West Side Story – WINNER
  • Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
  • Judi Dench, Belfast
  • Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
  • Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Best Supporting Actor

  • Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur, CODA – WINNER
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
  • Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
  • JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Best Cinematography

  • Dune – WINNER
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Best Film Editing

  • Don't Look Up
  • Dune – WINNER
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Tick, Tick... Boom

Best Original Song

  • Be Alive, King Richard
  • Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
  • Down to Joy, Belfast
  • No Time to Die, No Time to Die – WINNER
  • Somehow You Do, Four Good Days

Best Animated Feature Film

  • Encanto – WINNER
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs. The Machines
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Animated Short Film

  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper – WINNER

Live Action Short Film

  • Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
  • The Dress
  • The Long Goodbye – WINNER
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold

International Feature Film

  • Drive My Car – WINNER
  • Flee
  • The Hand of God
  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
  • The Worst Person in the World

Adapted Screenplay

  • CODA – WINNER
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • The Lost Daughter
  • The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

  • Belfast – WINNER
  • Don't Look Up
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary Feature

  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Summer of Soul – WINNER
  • Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short

  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball – WINNER
  • Three Songs for Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye – WINNER
  • House of Gucci

Best Achievement in Sound

  • Belfast
  • Dune – WINNER
  • No Time to Die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

  • Dune – WINNER
  • Free Guy
  • No Time to Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

Production Design

  • Dune – WINNER
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Original Score

  • Don't Look Up
  • Dune – WINNER
  • Encanto
  • Parallel Mothers
  • The Power of the Dog

Costume design

  • Cruella – WINNER
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

You can also check out the best Oscars 2022 jokes from hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes.

