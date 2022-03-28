The Oscars 2022 winners list in full: CODA and Dune are biggest victors

The Oscars 2022 winners have been announced. CODA took home the night's biggest award, Best Picture, beating stiff competiting for the former odds-on favorite, The Power of the Dog.
CODA also picked up Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur. However, the night's overall biggest winner by number of statuettes was Dune, which flooded the technical catagories, including Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Editing.
Some of the nights other winners: Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress prize for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, while Jane Campion took home Best Director for helming The Power of the Dog. Will Smith won Best Actor for playing the titular character in King Richard, yet his victory was vastly overshadowed by an incident earlier in the ceremony in which he stepped on stage and clashed with Chris Rock.
There was also the fan-favorite award given to Army of the Dead – an award voted on by social media users before the awards. Here's the list of Oscars 2022 winners.
The Oscars 2022 winners in full
Best Picture
- Belfast
- CODA – WINNER
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Director
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza,
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog – WINNER
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Actress
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye – WINNER
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, Tick... Tick... BOOM
- Will Smith, King Richard – WINNER
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Supporting Actress
- Ariana Debose, West Side Story – WINNER
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Best Supporting Actor
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA – WINNER
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Best Cinematography
- Dune – WINNER
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Best Film Editing
- Don't Look Up
- Dune – WINNER
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick... Boom
Best Original Song
- Be Alive, King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
- Down to Joy, Belfast
- No Time to Die, No Time to Die – WINNER
- Somehow You Do, Four Good Days
Best Animated Feature Film
- Encanto – WINNER
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Animated Short Film
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper – WINNER
Live Action Short Film
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye – WINNER
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
International Feature Film
- Drive My Car – WINNER
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- The Worst Person in the World
Adapted Screenplay
- CODA – WINNER
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
- Belfast – WINNER
- Don't Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Best Documentary Feature
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul – WINNER
- Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball – WINNER
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye – WINNER
- House of Gucci
Best Achievement in Sound
- Belfast
- Dune – WINNER
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
- Dune – WINNER
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Production Design
- Dune – WINNER
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Original Score
- Don't Look Up
- Dune – WINNER
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
Costume design
- Cruella – WINNER
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
