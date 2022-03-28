Troy Kotsur wins Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars 2022

Troy Kotsur has won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for CODA at the 2022 Academy Awards. He was up against Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog), Ciaran Hinds (Belfast), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), and Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog).

"This is amazing to be here on this journey, I cannot believe I'm here, thank you so much to all the members of the academy for recognizing my work," Kotsur said in his speech. "It's really amazing that our film CODA has reached out worldwide, it even reached all the way to the White House... we met a president, Joe [Biden], and Dr. Jill, and I was planning on teaching them some dirty sign language but Marlee Matlin told me to behave myself."

Kotsur plays Frank Rossi in CODA, the father of Emilia Jones' Ruby Rossi. Ruby is the only hearing member of her family, and is a Child of Deaf Adults (or CODA). The film sees her stuck between supporting her family and their fishing business and striving to attend Berklee College of Music. Daniel Durant plays Ruby's brother Leo, and Marlee Matlin plays her mother Jackie.

CODA is up for three Oscars total tonight – it's also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture. You can stream the film on Apple TV Plus now, and check out our Oscars 2022 winners list for the latest updates on the ceremony.