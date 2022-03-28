CODA wins Best Picture at the Oscars 2022

CODA has won the Best Picture Oscar at the 2022 Academy Awards.

It was up against The Power of the Dog, Belfast, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza, Dune, King Richard, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, and Nightmare Alley.

"Thank you to the Academy for letting our CODA make history tonight," producer Philippe Rousselet said on stage. "To our incredible cast, you guys have made such a wonderful and loving family onscreen, but also off-screen, and everybody wants to be a part of it."

The film, directed by Sian Heder, focuses on Emilia Jones' Ruby Rossi – a Child of Deaf Adults, or CODA. Ruby is the only hearing member of her family and is stuck between helping her parents and the Rossi's fishing business and pursuing her own dreams of attending Berklee College of Music. Troy Kutsur co-stars as Ruby's father Frank Rossi, while Marlee Matlin plays her mother Jackie Rossi, and Daniel Durant plays her brother Leo Rossi.

CODA was also up for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Kutsur. The film won both awards, with Kutsur becoming the first-ever Deaf male to win an Oscar. The win was a fairly significant surprise – CODA came out victorious after a last-minute surge of support from voters. Only a few weeks ago, The Power of the Dog was the easy favorite to win.

You can stream CODA on Apple TV Plus now, and head to our Oscars 2022 winners list for the full rundown of the ceremony. The night's biggest talking point was undoubtedly not the actual prize offerings, but Will Smith's on-stage clash with Chris Rock.