Oscars 2020 recap: every major moment from this year’s Academy Awards

Come for the speeches, stay for the memes. This year's Oscars 2020 ceremony was a momentous event, with some surprise winners and astonishing musical performances. Missed the live stream? Don't worry, as we've got you covered with our essential Oscars 2020 recap.

Whether you couldn’t keep track amid all the glitz and glamour, or tapped out midway through, everything is here: the shocks, the opening monologues, and the key speeches. So, without further ado, here are all the major moments from the Oscars 2020 ceremony.

Oscars 2020 opening

It’s an Oscars tradition. Before the actors and actresses thank everyone they’ve ever met for their shiny, golden statuettes, we get an opening number. Channelling A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Joker, and even Midsommar, Janelle Monae brought the song and dance in a big way.

#Oscars Moment: @JanelleMonae kicks off the #Oscars with an opening number that leaves everyone feeling alive! pic.twitter.com/J76UFuqxbyFebruary 10, 2020

While there was no host this year, there was still time for a quick verbal skewering, courtesy of Steve Martin and Chris Rock. Their targets? Martin Scorsese, Brad Pitt, and Mahershala Ali.

#Oscars Moment: The presenter duo we never knew we needed. @SteveMartinToGo and @chrisrock pic.twitter.com/9rF349pCwAFebruary 10, 2020

Oscars 2020 recap: every major speech from this year’s Academy Awards

Here are the main Oscars 2020 speeches from the 92nd Academy Awards. The long, the short, and the downright hilarious.

#Oscars Moment: Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor for @OnceInHollywood pic.twitter.com/TSGjMB3v8PFebruary 10, 2020

#Oscars Moment: See the winner for Best Animated Film: @Pixar's @ToyStory 4. pic.twitter.com/2xyTHyP0YoFebruary 10, 2020

#Oscars Moment: See the winner for Best Adapted Screenplay: @TaikaWaititi for @jojorabbitmovie pic.twitter.com/iLp6E384BnFebruary 10, 2020

#Oscars Moment: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won win Best Original Screenplay for @ParasiteMovie pic.twitter.com/Rf6f8a929ZFebruary 10, 2020

#Oscars Moment: Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh win Best Production Design for their work on @OnceInHollywood. pic.twitter.com/k3hkDCYToFFebruary 10, 2020

#Oscars Moment: Jacqueline Durran wins Best Costume Design for @LittleWomen. pic.twitter.com/67CQSl8mBgFebruary 10, 2020

#Oscars Moment: @LauraDern wins Best Supporting Actress for @MarriageStory. pic.twitter.com/g8cn8KoRMoFebruary 10, 2020

#Oscars Moment: Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and @JeffReichert9 accept the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature: "American Factory" (@afactoryfilm). pic.twitter.com/p4cWdVWm5SFebruary 10, 2020

#Oscars Moment: Donald Sylvester (@ripleyIII) wins Best Sound Editing for @FordvFerrari. pic.twitter.com/5bPBAt2MZnFebruary 10, 2020

#Oscars Moment: Roger Deakins wins the Oscar for Best Cinematography for his work on @1917. pic.twitter.com/fg3LeJ77lzFebruary 10, 2020

#Oscars Moment: @ParasiteMovie wins for Best International Feature Film. pic.twitter.com/sYovKBNltLFebruary 10, 2020

#Oscars Moment: Bong Joon Ho accepts the Oscar for Best Directing for @ParasiteMovie. pic.twitter.com/b7t6bYGdzwFebruary 10, 2020

#Oscars Moment: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for his work in @jokermovie. pic.twitter.com/M8ryZGKGHVFebruary 10, 2020

#Oscars Moment: Renée Zellweger wins Best Actress for her work in @JudyGarlandFilm. pic.twitter.com/ZkciWT0d2uFebruary 10, 2020

#Oscars Moment: @ParasiteMovie wins for Best Picture. pic.twitter.com/AokyBdIzl5February 10, 2020

Oscars 2020: In memoriam

No Oscars ceremony is ever complete without a look back at those who left us in the movie industry over the past 12 months. In addition to the In Memoriam video, the Academy also paid tribute to NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died last month at the age of 42.

View the entire #Oscars In Memoriam gallery here: https://t.co/6rtURwDBKeFebruary 10, 2020

Oscars 2020: musical performances

Frozen 2's "Into the Unknown" was performed first at this year's Oscars, with Elsa actor Idina Menzel being joined by voice actress who have portrayed Elsa in the foreign dubs of the Frozen series.

We even got a show-stealing performance from Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig

#Oscars Moment: @MayaRudolph and Kristen Wiig can do it all. pic.twitter.com/44yWPGJYNvFebruary 10, 2020

For some reason, Eminem showed up! Performing "Lose Yourself" (for which Marshall Mathers won an Oscar in 2003), there were a series of befuddled and baffled looks from those in attendance. At least Brie Larson was vibin'. We think.

a montage of crowd shots during Eminem's performance at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/6hEkeMfGgcFebruary 10, 2020

Oscars 2020 recap: the best memes

Don’t be left behind. The memes from the 2020 Oscars are already coming thick and fast. Here’s just a taster on what’s been popping off on social media, including Natalie Portman's dress, which was embroidered with the names of female directors not recognised by the Academy this year.

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZfFebruary 10, 2020

Not familiar with the Pokémon Gym that Timothy is representing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/eXNv5Ilco1February 10, 2020

bong joon ho admiring his oscar is literally the most wholesome thing ever 🥺 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rnaEFikdyzFebruary 10, 2020

We are all Idina Menzel. pic.twitter.com/kV0BxEZvHjFebruary 10, 2020

They better put the fucked-up original Sonic design in the In Memoriam segmentFebruary 10, 2020

Oscars 2020 recap: all the winners (and losers)

Catch up on all the sweet, sweet victories with our complete Oscars 2020 winners list.