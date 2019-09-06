Spider-Man, God of War, and more get stylish box art in the Only On PlayStation UK collection

PlayStation fans in the UK have a special treat if they're looking to complete their collection of the best PS4 games , but be forewarned - it might end with you re-buying a bunch of other games just so you have the whole matching set. The Only On PlayStation collection repackages ten games pulled from Sony's selection of the best PS4 exclusives . Each one is adorned with new, minimalist cover art that reflects elements and themes from each game while presenting a unified aesthetic across the entire collection, and they're all available right now.

Each cover features reversible artwork for even more minimalist appeal: the reverse sides center a lone icon representing the game in the same color scheme, with no logos or rating boxes to distract the eye. Whichever side you prefer, they're a lovely sight on their own and even lovelier taken with all 10. Also, please remember that only a sociopath would display some boxes with the art reversed and others with the standard side out. This is an all or nothing deal. Here are the included games:

• Uncharted 4

• Spider-Man PS4

• Horizon: Zero Dawn

• The Last Guardian

• Shadow of the Colossus

• God of War

• Bloodborne

• Wipeout Omega Collection

• Ratchet & Clank

• The Last of Us Remastered

The Only On PlayStation collection is also the Only In The UK collection for now. The official PlayStation UK Twitter account made it clear that Sony has no current plans to release them elsewhere, including in the US. Furthermore, it looks like the collection is available at GAME , at least for the moment.

Yep these are just in the UK.September 6, 2019

If it's any consolation, you may be able to get the artwork on its own in the future. Plus, just making the art your new phone background would save you some money over buying The Last of Us a third time.

A few people have asked so I'm looking at getting some clean JPEGs of just the cover art. :)September 6, 2019