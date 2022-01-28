One UK retailer says Pokemon Legends Arceus was its most pre-ordered game ever

Pokemon Arceus Legends is the most pre-ordered game in the history of one UK retailer.

That retailer would be Currys. In a statement provided to NintendoLife, the store announced that Pokemon Legends Arceus had surpassed 9,000 pre-order copies throughout the UK before launching today.

Additionally, the retailer actually projected that over 25,000 copies of Pokemon Legends Arceus would be purchased today on launch day by customers. That's quite the step up from the original 9,000 pre-orders, so we can only assume there'll be a tonne of people ordering Arceus from today.

However, NintendoLife provides a little information as to why Currys has been the go-to retailer for Pokemon Legends Arceus. Apparently, the retailer offered a discount code for pre-orders of Arceus, knocking the price down from £44.99 to £38.24, a discount that's unfortunately no longer available for newcomers.

Right now, we haven't heard anything on the US side of things that might indicate how well Pokemon Legends Arceus has sold in its first day on the market. All things considered though, Nintendo's new exclusive appears to have been received well by fans in general, with some even dissecting Shiny appearance rates already.

Pokemon Legends Arceus looks like it's taking a definitive step in a new direction for the historic franchise. We awarded Game Freak's new venture with a 4.5/5 in our full Pokemon Legends Arceus review, writing that it's a "refreshing take on the Pokemon formula, stripping back the game to focus on the titular creatures with such great success," but with a few unfortunate visual issues on the Switch hardware.

