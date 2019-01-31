On The Radar – Welcome to two weeks of in-depth Anthem coverage on GamesRadar

Anthem is the most ambitious game BioWare has ever attempted to put together. The studio, responsible for crafting the legendary Mass Effect and Dragon Age universes – along with a host of seminal RPGs such as Baldur’s Gate, Neverwinter Nights, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – is attempting to deliver an online-only action-RPG, one that is designed to expand and evolve in real time for years into the future. Bioware's Anthem game is indeed ambitious, but that isn’t to say it hasn’t invited its fair share on controversy.

In fact, many are wondering whether Anthem is destined to be a make or break moment for BioWare. There are questions being asked of EA too, like, is now really the best time for this particular publisher to be launching a live-service looter shooter? Perhaps the reason that questions continue to be raised is because both developer and publisher are now embattled institutions. BioWare is looking to course correct after a salvo of Mass Effect-related controversies, the studio’s reputation bruised after concerns from the community stretched out into the stratosphere. Meanwhile, EA is desperately searching for a way out of the storm it managed to successfully steer itself into with Star Wars: Battlefront 2 , the contentious microtransaction policies still reviled by the millions that were merely eager to play in a galaxy far, far away.

With Anthem set to launch on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on 22 February, 2019, BioWare and EA are ready to enter uncharted territory. That’s why, over the next two weeks, GamesRadar is going to be doing its damndest to answer these questions – and any more that you may have about the game – as we take a deep dive into the areas of Anthem that matter the most. Welcome to On The Radar: The home for in-depth conversations around the world's biggest games.

We have interviews with the studio discussing topics like storytelling, world-building, relationships, microtransactions, and the studio’s efforts to prepare for years of post-game support. We will be exploring details of the game that excite us – breaking down elements of play such as the Javelins, the co-operative, customisation, and personalisation systems – while examining the parts of Anthem’s construction that have left us a little concerned. With BioWare’s 25th anniversary on the near horizon, we’re also going to take this as an opportunity to reflect on the studio’s history and look towards its future.

For BioWare and EA, Anthem is a leap of faith. We don’t yet know whether Anthem is going to be a make or break experience for BioWare, but one thing is for certain: We are all better off having joined the studio on this exciting journey into the unknown. —Josh West, Features Editor

Anthem feature articles

Taking flight with Anthem

We sit down with BioWare game director Jon Warner to discuss the studio's ambitious new action-RPG, Anthem.

In this feature we take a broad overview of the upcoming release. So if you don't know what Anthem is, if you're looking for a refresher, or if you're just looking for a detailed overview of what BioWare is hoping to achieve, this will have you covered.

Everything you need to know about the Anthem story, lore, characters and factions

Anthem's story, lore, characters and factions explained: Lead BioWare writers Cathleen Rootsaert and Jay Watamaniuk sit down with GamesRadar to discuss the game's mysterious world.

Anthem FAQ: All of your Anthem questions answered

Anthem is a brand new experience from Mass Effect and Dragon Age developer BioWare. In the Anthem FAQ, we look to answer your most pressing Anthem questions.

If you have questions on any part of the game that we haven't yet covered, be sure to hit us up in the comments below or on social media and we will do our best to answer them.

Anthem preview: Hands-on impressions of the opening few hours

Anthem has echoes of Mass Effect and Destiny, but we fear that it could lack its own identity.

That was our impression of the opening few hours of Anthem but, as you might imagine, there's still plenty more of it to see and experience. Still, this hands-on Anthem game preview should give you an idea of what to expect when you first boot up the game.

Anthem endgame preview: Hands-on with the combat experience at max level

Endgame content is hugely important for any 'living' game, as hardcore players will leave in droves if they get bored at max level. Judging by our recent hands-on demo for our Anthem endgame preview, Anthem's endgame seems to have more in common with Diablo 3 than Destiny.

Instead of grandiose raids and new enemy types, we faced a lot of encounters that felt distressingly similar to the opening hours, just with baddies that had way more HP. But Cataclysms, the seasonal events planned for post-launch Anthem, could be the saving grace for the endgame.

Anthem was almost free-to-play but BioWare found a better model

Edge magazine uncovers how Anthem almost became a free-to-play experience before BioWare settled on a more player friendly model.

Anthem’s Alliance System will let you earn extra Coin, even if you’re offline

BioWare details the Alliance System, gives an update on the status of Guilds, and reveals yet another way you will be able to earn Coin in Anthem to customise your Javelins.

What Anthem can learn from Destiny and The Division

Will BioWare stand tall in the areas where Bungie and Massive Entertainment stumbled?

GamesRadar looks back at two of the most significant live-service shooters of the generation in an attempt to identify which areas BioWare will need to improve upon to make Anthem a success.

How to play the Anthem Demo

Interested in giving the game a try for yourself?

Want to know when and how you can play the Anthem demo? This handy hub features all of that information and a whole lot more.

Tips for playing Anthem

Getting involved with the open Anthem demo this weekend?

You might want to dive into our extensive Anthem tips before you strap into your Javelin, with advice on how to play with your pals, how to level up your gear, and more to make sure you get the best out of the coming days' play.

Latest Anthem News

Anthem roadmap: Cataclysms, post-launch support, new endgame activities, and more

After Anthem's rocky VIP demo, BioWare says the next "should go much more smoothly"

Anthem's Casey Hudson confirms a Fort Tarsis sprint button will be "back in the main game" on launch day

BioWare teases something special for the Anthem demo's Sunday finale

BioWare makes up for Anthem demo woes by unlocking all four javelins and gifting a free launch day skin to VIPs

The launch bay is Anthem's equivalent of Destiny's Tower, supporting up to 16 players at once

