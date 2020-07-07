Nolan North told Chris Pine he'd be the perfect star for an Uncharted movie

The fabled Uncharted movie tells the story of a younger Nathan Drake played by Tom Holland, but if another adaptation were to adapt the video game series more directly, Nolan North wants Chris Pine to lead the cast.

Speaking to Fandom , North added that he's spoken to Pine directly, encouraging him to consider taking on the role of Nathan Drake should the opportunity arise.

"I actually got to watch Chris Pine work [on the set of Star Trek: Into Darkness] ... and finally one time in the makeup trailer I said, 'Hey, if a script called Uncharted ever comes across your agent's desk, you should take a good hard look at it, because I think you'd be the perfect character for it.'"

North then clarified that he considers a direct film adaptation of the Uncharted series' story redundant, pointing to the games' cinematic qualities. "Uncharted is a movie, and you're the star of that movie," he argued. "If they were doing a 1:1 [adaptation], Chris Pine's got the every-man quality, the charm, the humor."

After many years in development hell, changing hands between different directors several times, the Uncharted movie is finally starting to take form with Venom director Ruben Fleischer at the helm and a cast that includes Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, and Sophia Allen.

Of course, the pandemic threw a massive wrench into production and it's unclear when things will pick up again. Ironically, the latest development was a scheduling shift at Sony that moved the Uncharted movie's release date forward three months to July 2021.