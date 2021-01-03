No, there's no news on Bayonetta 3 yet but don't worry - "development is going very well"

Hideki Kamiya of PlatinumGames has reached out to assure Bayonetta fans that development on the third instalment is still underway.

Talking to Famitsu , and translated by Gematsu , Platinum's Hideki Kamiya might not have given away much, but he did say that whilst some of us might be "worried" that there's been very little information about the instalment since it was announced in 2017, "development is going very well".

"First off, many people are worried about Bayonetta 3 considering there hasn’t been any new information since its announcement, but verifications of new systems have been going great and development is going very well, so please wait with peace of mind," Kamiya said.

He also added that the tentatively-titled Project G.G. "has finally started moving", too, and said his motto for 2021 is to "do my best".

Bayonetta 3 is the third entry in the PlatinumGames’ Bayonetta series, which was first introduced to the public in 2009. Spearheaded by Hideki Kamiya, the game takes cues from his previous work like the Devil May Cry series.

