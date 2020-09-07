"No PS5-related news" this week: Sony pours cold water on State of Play rumours

PlayStation is holding a PS VR spotlight all week, but don't expect any PS5 news to come with it.

Writing in a new post on the official PlayStation Blog, Sony's Senior Specialist of Content Communications Gillen McAllister revealed this week will "spotlight some upcoming games coming to PlayStation VR, including some announcements and updates for previously revealed PS VR titles".

To set expectations, however, McAllister also added the caveat that these announcements won't be coming with any "PS5-related news" whatsoever, so don't hold out hope for a look at the next generation of Sony's virtual reality headset.

The PS VR Spotlight kicks off at 7AM PST/10AM ET/3PM BST today, with new announcements revealed at the same time every day until Friday.

There's also a PS VR sale going live on the PSN Store, featuring massive discounts on some of the best VR games that money can buy, including Tetris Effect, Blood & Truth, and plenty more. The sale runs from this Wednesday till Wednesday, September 23, so you a little time to decide if you're interested in picking up a few games.

Meanwhile, PlayStation fans continue to patiently wait for more details of the PS5 price, launch lineup, and more. Given that we're roughly two months out from its launch, it can't be much longer until Sony finally reveals its hand in full. If you're interested in securing your PS5 pre-order once they do go live, just follow the link, and we'll point you in the right direction.

For more, check out the biggest new games of 2020 on the way, or watch the video below for our latest episode of Dialogue Options.