Nioh director teases "several new Team Ninja title announcements" for 2021

Nioh and Ninja Gaiden developer Team Ninja will announce several new projects this year, according to Nioh producer Fumihiko Yasuda.

Speaking with Japanese outlet 4gamer (which I've run through Google translate and my own limited Japanese), Yasuda teased that "we are preparing several new Team Ninja title announcements in 2021." He didn't offer any clues as to what these announcements will be, the scope of them, or when the announced titles will be out, but it's exciting to know that Team Ninja has a lot in the works.

Currently, the studio's 2021 to-do list includes the freshly announced Nioh Collection , which will bring remastered editions of Nioh and Nioh 2, as well as all available DLC, to PS5 this February. Both games sold in the millions, and with Team Ninja already tinkering with next-gen consoles for this collection, a next-gen Nioh 3 is an obvious but still out-there guess regarding the studio's upcoming announcements. After the remarkable upgrades and creative changes outlined in our Nioh 2 review , we'd be more than happy to slay more demons in style.

Nioh aside, last year Yasuda said that Team Ninja hopes to eventually "deliver some good news" regarding Ninja Gaiden , which hasn't seen a mainline installment since 2012's Ninja Gaiden 3. Does this mean there's a new Ninja Gaiden in the works, or indeed any sort of Ninja Gaiden activity? Not at all, but it's another possibility worth pocketing as we head into announcement season.