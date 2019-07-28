Nintendo will replace Fire Emblem: Three Houses voice actor amid allegations of sexual assault

Nintendo has announced it will replace the voice of Fire Emblem: Three Houses' male protagonist amid accusations of sexual assault by voice actor, Chris Niosi.

Niosi, who played the male version of Byleth in Fire Emblem: Three Houses wrote a detailed blog post (thanks, Eurogamer ) in which he accounted a number of issues back on July 17. Within the statement, he admitted he "horribly mistreated and abused friends, colleagues and even my significant others" and insisted it was not a "PR stunt or some form of damage control".

In a brief statement addressing the situation, Nintendo said: "After assessing the situation, we decided to re-record the character's voiceovers in Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Fire Emblem Heroes with another actor. The new voiceovers will be included in a future patch."

Niosi will be replaced by fellow voice actor Zach Aguilar, who's credited as Byleth in this latest Heroes teaser trailer .

As Heather summarised when revealing just completing a single House may take up to 80 hours , Three Houses takes place on the continent of Fodlan, where you play as a professor who has to choose to take charge of one of the three houses at the Officers Academy.

Each house specialises in different weapons and sports a different house leader that you will get to know, as well as students unique to each School, too. You’ll lead the students into the classic turn-based battles and help them hone their fighting styles.

