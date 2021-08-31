Nintendo Switch Online reportedly adding Game Boy games

Nintendo Switch Online is reportedly getting Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles.

In the podcast episode on YouTube just below, reputable insider and leaker NateDrake claims that Nintendo will be adding both Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles to the Switch Online's library at some point over the next few weeks. This is then backed up by NintendoLife, who claim knowledge of Nintendo's unannounced plans for the service through their own sources.

Currently, the line up of games included with the Nintendo Switch Online service stands at 88 games in total. This all started off from just 20 games all the way back in 2018, when Nintendo first launched the service with a limited selection of games exclusively from the NES, including the likes of Donkey Kong, Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros., Dr. Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Double Dragon, River City Ransom, and much more.

Less than one year later in 2019, Nintendo added 20 games from the SNES's extensive library to the Nintendo Switch Online service. As things stand, the library is limited to games exclusively from both the NES and SNES platforms, but has expanded in semi-regular rollouts from Nintendo over the three years since launch. As we're approaching two years since the last significant update to the Nintendo Switch Online system, is it high time Nintendo rolled out another major expansion for the subscription-based platform?

