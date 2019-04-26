Play Nintendo Switch Online for free (again) with this new Mario Tennis Aces demo offer

If you desperately need a week's worth of Nintendo Switch Online and you've been dying to sample Mario Tennis Aces, Nintendo's got a freebie for you. Apropos of nothing, the nearly year-old game is getting another free demo this weekend. You can download it now and play through 9pm PST on Sunday, April 28, and you'll get a voucher for seven days of Nintendo Switch Online in the process.

When you download the demo, Nintendo will email you a code for your free Nintendo Switch Online trial. Once you redeem it, you'll be free to download Tetris 99, all of the games in the Nintendo Entertainment System collection, take advantage of cloud saves, and play other Switch online games while the trial is live. Naturally, this includes the online features in Mario Tennis Aces.

This trial will work for folks who have already redeemed the standard seven-day trial option for their Nintendo Accounts. Again, the demo will expire on Sunday, April 28 at 9 pm PST / 12 am EDT / 2 am GMT.

Be aware that your free trial will automatically roll into a one-month recurring subscription once it expires, since you need a credit card on file to start. Make sure you head to your eShop setting page and disable the automatic renewal if you don't want that to happen.

If you have Twitch Prime, you can get up to a year of Nintendo Switch Online for free - here's how. You can also watch our Mario Tennis Aces review below to find out why the game itself is well worth your time, freebies aside.