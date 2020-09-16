Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase announced for September 17

A Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner showcase has been announced for September 17.

Set to stream tomorrow on Nintendo's official YouTube channel at 7 am PT / 3 pm BST / 4 pm CEST, the showcase will give you a look at upcoming third-party games coming to the Switch from Nintendo’s publishing partners. So of course don’t expect to see any new information about any of Nintendo’s big first-party franchises.

A previous Nintendo Direct Mini which showcased last month also focused on games from Nintendo’s publishing partners. We saw the likes of Square Enix’s rhythm-based action game Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, Harmonix’s Fuser, Puyo Puyo’s Tetris 2, and Just Dance 2021, as well as some new DLC content updates for already released third-party games such as Minecraft Dungeons. Going off of what we saw in the previous Direct Mini, it’s likely that as well expecting to see some new upcoming games headed to the Switch console, you could potentially get some updates about current releases.

Nintendo has been rolling out a steady stream of announcements recently, with the likes of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, and Super Mario 3D World and Bowser’s Fury, which were revealed in celebration of Mario’s 35th Anniversary. 3D All-Star release is just days away on September 18, and bundles Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy together. Outside of the famous moustached plumber, Nintendo also dropped another reveal just last week with the announcement of the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild prequel, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

