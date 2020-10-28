Nintendo Direct Mini October Showcase shows off Control, Hitman 3, and a Hyrule Warriors demo

A brand new Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase is here, rounding out 2020 with a slew of new announcements and reveals.

You can check out the full Direct Mini just below. Headlining the showcase is another look at Bravely Default 2, which has been pushed back to February 26, 2021, after the game's developers received over 20,000 responses to the demo released earlier this year in March.

Next, there's a brand new Story of Seasons. This iteration of the farming game is called Pioneers of Olive Town, and it's a charming farming sim game launching next year on March 23, 2021.

Surviving the Aftermath is a new post-apocalypse survival simulation game, and it's coming to the Switch next year in 2021. There wasn't any strict gameplay for the title in this Partner Direct, but we got a good look at the pretty atmospheric nature of the game.

Elsewhere, Immortals: Fenyx Rising is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year. Ubisoft's game will actually launch on the Switch alongside its console and PC counterparts, coming to Nintendo's handheld console on December 3, 2020.

Next, the Partner Direct Mini focused on a batch of smaller games coming to Nintendo Switch at some point in the future. There's Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia is a turn-based game with gigantic fighting mechs, Griftlands: Nintendo Switch edition comes to Switch in Summer 2021, and Tropico 6 lands on Nintendo Switch on November 6.

The Partner Direct actually included the reveal of two high-profile games on the cloud for Nintendo Switch: Control and Hitman 3. Remedy's stylish shooter is available on Switch via the cloud right now, and Hitman 3 will be coming to the Nintendo Switch via a similar method at some point in the future.

No More Heroes 3 is still scheduled to come to the Switch at some point in 2021. However, No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle are available on the Switch right now, if you want a bit of a refresher before the sequel arrives next year.

Part Time UFO looks absolutely adorable. From the creators of Kirby, you'll need to use your claw to stack objects in the correct manner, and even better, Part Time UFO is available on the Switch right now.

Finally, there's a new demo available for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, available on the Switch right now. The Breath of the Wild prequel is set to launch on Switch next month on November 20, but you can play the entire first mission right now, and your progress will carry over to the final game next month.

If you're looking for any additional games set to come out on the Nintendo Switch over the remainder of 2020 and beyond, check out our new games 2020 guide for more.