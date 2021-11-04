Nine new Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Achievements focus on farming, cooking, and new arrivals

Animal Crossing: New Horizons now has nine new Nook Miles achievements for players to unlock.

After the massive Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update got a surprise drop early this morning , players have discovered nine new achievements to work towards (via AnimalCrossingWorld). Unsurprisingly, they're mostly attached to the new content and the associated new arrivals.

Two sets of achievements are linked to cooking, with one asking you to unlock 10, 30, and 50 new recipes, and the other counting up the total number of recipes you cook, maxing out at an impressive 3000. Two more achievements are farming-based, with awards for planting and harvesting crops, and two more are on offer for digging up different kinds of gyroids after it rains.

The remaining three achievements relate to the characters heading to your islands with the new update. Sailing with Kapp'n or visiting Brewster's cafe up to 50 times will net new rewards, as will taking part in the Group Stretching sessions in the plaza at the beginning of each day.

That's quite a lot more to achieve, on top of an already significant list of changes that made their way to the game today. As well as farming, cooking, boat rides and coffee breaks, 9,000 new items have been datamined (including five colourful froggy chair variants ) - and that's before we've even touched on the Happy Home Paradise DLC .

