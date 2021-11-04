Animal Crossing: New Horizons froggy chair has five colorful variations

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update has been released early and fans are finding a myriad of new items including new versions of froggy chair.

In a Tweet shared by Nintendo Wire , we can see that not only is froggy chair officially back in Animal Crossing but that it brought some friends with it too. Players can now pick up green, pink, yellow, light blue, yellow, orange camo, and blue camo versions of the iconic Animal Crossing piece of furniture.

Here are all the froggy chair colors available in the #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons Ver. 2.0 update! pic.twitter.com/r5YlBKjcf1November 4, 2021 See more

Considering the reaction froggy chair got from the Animal Crossing community during last month’s Nintendo Direct, it’s clear that froggy chair has been a highly anticipated item that fans have wanted to see in New Horizons. Froggy chair is far from the only new item in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update though, as a recent datamine has uncovered over 9,000 new items have been added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons .

This also isn’t the only new discovery made in the 2.0 update either. Since the update was released early this morning - a day earlier than originally planned - several Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have shared new features they’ve found , many of which weren’t mentioned in the Animal Crossing direct last month.

If this still isn’t enough to fill your Animal Crossing appetite, there’s still one other thing fans can look forward to. The first paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Happy Home Paradise , is still due to release tomorrow - November 5 - and allows players to flex their interior design muscles as they are tasked with designing holiday homes for villagers.